FAIRFAX, VA — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared all public schools to close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year, Fairfax County Public Schools is determining the next steps. The School Board is meeting for an emergency session Monday.
“We must put aside what we want and replace it with what we need,” he said during a press briefing Monday. “This will change every part of our life and all of the daily patterns that we’re used to. It will require everyone to sacrifice.”
All FCPS athletic activities and any extra-curricular activities are canceled for the remainder of the year. All school buildings and administrative offices are closed until further notice.
Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, James Lane stated that the Virginia Department of Education will give direction in how the students could complete the school year on Tuesday of next week. These recommendations could include: graduation requirements for seniors, how to facilitate grading for the current year, 2020 academic completion potentially with online courses and or longer school year next year.
In a letter from Superintendent Scott Brabrand, he stated: “I know this is very disappointing news but also an understandable decision considering the environment we are in as we all try to do our part to flatten the curve and contain the spread of the virus.”
Governor Northam stated that his administration is working to identify waivers to grant relief on testing requirements so that graduating students are able to finish the academic year.
“This is an unprecedented situation, and it requires unprecedented actions to protect public health and save lives,” stated Governor Northam.
The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control has said that closing schools for eight weeks or more may have a bigger impact on slowing the spread of coronavirus than two- to four-week closures.
The governor’s order comes as of March 25, 2020, VDH reports Virginia has tested over 4500 people, 461* reported cases and 13 deaths. The Virginia Department of Health provided statistics that more than 1/3 of cases are with patients above the age of 60.
Please look for updates on all Fairfax County Public Schools at www.fcps.edu/news/ coronavirus-update.
