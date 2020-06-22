Daniela Pereira Flores, a 2020 graduate of Centreville High School, has been selected as the recipient of the 2020 Fairfax County School Board Character Award.
Flores is recognized by nominators as “a tremendous source of hope and inspiration for the Centreville High School community. Daniela immigrated to the United States and initially struggled to adapt. She did not speak any English and left behind her friends, family, and community. Daniela worked hard, and became stronger, more independent, ambitious, and persistent through her immigrant experience.” She is praised for her dedication and persistence that enabled her to advance from ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) classes in middle school to earning As in honors and Advanced Placement English classes in high school. A nominator says, “… she embraces rigor, works incredibly hard to gain new skills, and is tireless in her pursuit of knowledge and academic success.” At Centreville, she works with students individually and in groups in the ESOL department to support them in their education and to help them locate resources.
Flores is also praised for her involvement in the community. She is a regular volunteer at the Latina SciGirls Program, the Hispanic College Institute, and the Word of Life International Church. She has donated her time and skills to support the Centreville Immigration Center and the Consulate of Guatemala; she is also completing an internship at the Immigrants First PLLC in Manassas. Flores has also been selected to participate in the Jennifer Wexton High School Leadership Program and the Hispanic College Institute Leadership Program at Virginia Tech.
The award was established by the Student Advisory Council in 2001 and is given to a junior or senior who demonstrates a continuous record of high morals, strong integrity, and good character, and who is recognized as a role model for students in Fairfax County Public Schools. The Apple Federal Credit Union Education Foundation has funded the $500 award since 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.