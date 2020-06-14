The Fairfax County School Board invites applications from community members in the Hunter Mill and Springfield Districts interested in serving on the Facilities Planning Advisory Council (FPAC). The School Board is also accepting applications for one at-large member. FPAC advises and informs FCPS staff and the School Board in the development of comprehensive, long-term plans for facilities.
FCPS encourages individuals with experience in construction, engineering, architecture, land use planning, development, demographics, government operations, and financing to apply. The deadline to submit an application is June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.