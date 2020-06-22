The Fairfax County School Board is considering a 2021-22 Standard School Year Calendar that was developed with a focus on instruction and learning for students and includes four religious observance holidays. Two options for the 2021-22 school year were presented to the Board at its business meeting on June 18.
Prior to taking action on the 2021-22 calendar, the Board plans to gather feedback from families and staff members via a survey to be distributed in late June. Final action on the calendar is scheduled for July 23.
Version A has the school year beginning on Monday, August 23, 2021, and ending on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Four religious holidays would be observed: Rosh Hashanah on September 7, 2021; Yom Kippur on September 16, 2021; Diwali on November 4, 2021; and Eid al Fitr on May 3, 2022. Thanksgiving holiday would run from November 24-26, 2021; winter break is designated for December 20-31, 2021. Spring break would run from April 11-15, 2022. Nine teacher workdays are built into Version A, and seven professional development days are included in Version A.
Version B has the school year beginning on Monday, August 23, 2021, and ending on Friday, June 17, 2022. It has an additional student holiday designated on Monday, October 11 paired with a professional development day-student holiday on October 12; otherwise, it is identical to Version A with the same holidays, breaks, and teacher workdays.
This is the third consecutive year that a committee was assembled to help develop the calendar, including internal and external constituent groups, including religious organizations, teachers, employees, principal association representatives, and central office staff members. Input was also contributed by the Religious Observance Task Force, enabling the calendar to be created with an equity lens focus.
A draft of Version A of the 2021-22 Standard School Year Calendar is available online.
A draft of Version B of the 2021-22 Standard School Year Calendar is available online.
