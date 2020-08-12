There’s never been a better time to get fit at a Park Authority RECenter. Take advantage of the pass sale that’s going on now through Sept. 30.
Whether you’re a new or returning customer, you can purchase a 60-day pass for $30 per person. The pass is good for 60 consecutive days from the date of purchase. Passes are on sale in-person at any of the county’s nine RECenters and may be used for visits to pools, fitness centers, indoor basketball and racquetball courts, and public ice skating sessions. Amenities vary by location and may be limited for pandemic-related safety reasons.
Get the details on the RECenter membership.
New safety measures are in place at all the RECenters. These measures include enhanced cleaning protocols, more sanitizing stations, and new fitness center layouts to allow for social distancing. An advance reservation system is in place, and there is a non-contact check-in system.
To ensure that the RECenters are safe for everyone, please remember to:
- Stay home if you are sick or if you had contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 within the past 14 days.
- Wear a face covering or mask.
- Practice social distancing.
- Wipe down fitness equipment before and after use.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
- Follow marked footprints and other directional signs to help ensure safe distances from others.
For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 703-324-8662 or at parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
