Santa HQ will return to Tysons Corner Center with the interactive Elf Academy, where visitors can try on the latest elf looks with Santa’s Magic Mirror, create their very own Elf-ID card, be scanned on the Naughty or Nice O'Meter and explore Santa's Workshop with Elf-Ray Vision.
New this year, visitors can simplify their Santa experience and spend less time in line with a Santa HQ Fast Pass. The Fast Pass will allow visitors to pick a convenient time to visit Santa and receive text reminders about their reservation. Fast Passes can be purchased online, along with a photo package at tysonscornercenter.com/SantaHQ.
Santa HQ and Tysons Corner Center are excited to host Sensory Santa on Tuesday evenings. Sensory Santa provides a subdued and welcoming environment for children with special needs and their families. In addition to Santa HQ, Tysons Corner Center will be hosting fun holiday activities:
• Holiday Tree Lighting – Friday, Nov. 15, 6-9PM
• Breakfast With Santa – Saturday, Dec. 7, 8-11AM
• Sensory Santa - Tuesdays Nov. 19 – Dec. 17, 6-8PM
Yappy Hour – Monday, Dec. 9 & Monday, Dec. 16, 6-8PM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.