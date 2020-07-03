SafeWise, a Utah-based website that focuses on home safety and security, released its annual Safest Cities report for each state. Four Fairfax County cities made it on Virginia’s Top 20 list.
The cities include Vienna, which came in at #5, Falls Church at #10, Herndon at #13, and Fairfax City at #19.
“First, we look at the median population of cities within that state and then we exclude everything that is below that,” explains Rebecca Edwards, Lead Safety & Tech Reporter at SafeWise.
“As long as they meet the median population or higher, those are the cities that we rank,” she says.
Edwards joined SafeWise in 2013 and has been working on the Safest Cities lists for six years. “Our main goal, initially, was to review security and safety products. As time went on, we started looking at what things impact safety and how safety feels,” she says.
SafeWise uses FBI data because it’s the most widely available for the greatest number of cities around the US. The cities are chosen by looking at both property and violent crime.
“Last year, we only looked at violent crime, but we realized that that’s just half of the picture,” says Edwards. “Property crime is always far more prevalent than violent crime. Even though violent crime is scarier.”
SafeWise releases annual “Safest Cities” lists for each state, but they also make lists such as the 100 safest cities across the whole country, the 100 safest college towns, and 100 safest small towns. According to Edwards, a new report coming out in a couple weeks will rank the safest and the most dangerous metro areas in the country.
With four cities in the Top 20 list for safest cities in Virginia, Fairfax County is in a great position. “I’d say that Fairfax County is probably doing the best job in the state as far as keeping crime rates low,” she says.
But recently, the SafeWise team has been thinking about the terminology they’re using, especially when saying that certain cities are “safe” cities. “We want to make it explicitly clear that our use of this language is based one hundred percent on this ranking process,” says Edwards.
“It isn’t meant to characterize a neighborhood or a community in any other way,” she says.
In addition, SafeWise conducts a city safety survey. “It’s a sentiment survey that we started last year,” says Edwards. They try to find out if people think they’re in a safe community or not.
“Across the board, people think crime rates are going up, but for the past two decades, crime’s been on a decline across the country very consistently.” She says this is a hopeful message.
But even if people are worried about crime, Edwards explains that many of them aren’t taking proactive measures to protect themselves. She says people tend to choose reactive measures such as a guard dog or a firearm. SafeWise encourages people to take proactive measures such as installing security cameras or an alarm system.
