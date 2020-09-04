As we traverse this tumultuous year, there are a few things that have remained open. One of these events is the local 5K runs. Some are still being done in person or virtually. One of these runs is the Occoquan Brickyard Superhero Run which happens on September 13 and has a unique theme. Every runner can dress as their favorite superhero, anything from Superman to Iron Man. Some people wear a t-shirt, while others go all out with cosplays that you’d see in local Comic-Cons.
Those in charge of managing the race with Nova Parks have made sure that proper CDC guidelines are followed. Park Manager Mark Mermelstein also mentioned that they took cues from other local parks in Virginia to create the right rules during the pandemic. One change for safety reasons is “limiting participants per heat,” he explained. This was the first year that the race was split into three heats. The race had its inaugural year in 2018 but didn’t become official until 2019, and typically all runners are released at the same time.
Now there are three races separated by 90 minutes between each round. The first two rounds will have 50 runners each, while the final round will have 40. Mermelstein mentioned that “masks aren’t required, but are encouraged,” in addition to their attempts at socially distancing the runners.
Some of these runs are held virtually. Enter West Potomac High School, which is holding their first community-run. The runners can chart out a route for their 5K run or walk between August 22 and September 7. This run, which is one of several taking place in the county, is being done to support West Potomac Athletics. Athletics Director Aaron Helmick decided to make this run virtual to “make it easier for people to be safe.” The two-week span also makes it easier for runners to chart their course.
Another reason for this run is to help preserve the community’s competitive nature while also supporting the local high school. Helmick did mention that if this run is successful and if things are better next year, this may become a tradition. Something good born out of the rough year that is 2020 and provide future highlights to come.
