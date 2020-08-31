FAIRFAX – Continued bridge beam installation for the new I-66 bridges over Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Centreville will require reducing Route 29 under I-66 to a single travel lane in each direction during overnight hours August 31, through September 4. Two-way traffic will run in the southbound lanes of Route 29 between 9:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Drivers using ramps to and from I-66 will not be allowed to make left turns during this time. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area and should consider using alternate routes.
Closures are needed for crews to safely lifts bridge beams into place over the roadway. Bridge beam installation over southbound Route 29 finished August 30.
Details include:
Monday, August 31, through Friday, September 4: 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly
Route 29 North and South at I-66
- Route 29 North will be reduced one travel lane from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 29 South will be reduced to one travel lane from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Two-way traffic will be run in the southbound lanes of Route 29 under I-66 from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 29
- No left turn to Route 29 North.
- Drivers will be directed to turn right onto Route 29 South, stay to the left, and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North.
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 29
- No left turn to Route 29 South.
- Drivers will be directed to turn right on Route 29 North, stay to the left and continue to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South.
Ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East
- The ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East will be closed.
- Drivers will continue farther north to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. At the traffic signal drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.
- As an alternate route, drivers can continue farther north to Route 28 North, stay to the right, and follow signs to I-66 East.
Turn lane from Route 29 South to I-66 West
- No left turn to I-66 West.
- Drivers will continue farther south, stay to the left and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North, and then follow signs to I-66 West.
The I-66 bridges over Route 29 are being reconstructed as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The bridges are being lengthened, widened, and raised to accommodate the new Express Lanes and provide room for any future mass transit along I-66 and future widening of Route 29. This work is being done in phases in order to maintain traffic on I-66 throughout construction.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
Message boards on I-66 and Route 29 are providing advance notice of lane closures and traffic stoppages. Weekly updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA. To receive updates automatically by email, sign up here.
