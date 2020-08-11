Route 28 in Centreville will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction for about one mile during overnight hours Monday, August 10, through Thursday, August 13, as bridge beam installation continues for the new Braddock Road/Walney Road Bridge over Route 28. Two-way traffic will run on Route 28 North so that crews can safely install bridge beams over the southbound lanes of Route 28. Work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Other closures necessary during this time include: the ramps from Route 28 South to I-66 East and West, the ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North, and Braddock Road near Route 28. Detours will be posted. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
Details include:
Monday, Aug. 10, through Thursday, Aug. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night
Route 28 North and South Between E.C. Lawrence Park Athletic Fields and Route 29 (Lee Highway)
- Around 9 p.m.: The right-most lanes of Route 28 South and left-most lanes of Route 28 North will close between E.C. Lawrence Park Athletic Fields and Route 29.
- Around 10 p.m.: Route 28 South traffic approaching Braddock Road will be narrowed to a single lane on the left. Traffic will cross through a gap in the median barrier to continue traveling south on the Route 28 North side of the roadway and will remain in this pattern until south of I-66. Southbound traffic will then cross back over to the Route 28 South side of the roadway and resume normal travel.
- Around 10 p.m.: Route 28 North traffic approaching I-66 will be narrowed to a single lane on the right and remain in this pattern past Braddock Road/Walney Road. Northbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where southbound traffic crosses over to Route 28 North.
- Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.: Two-way traffic on Route 28 North will be separated by traffic barrels and one closed travel lane. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.
- All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. daily.
Ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 East
- The ramp and two left turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East will be closed.
- Traffic will be detoured farther south to Route 29 North, stay right for Route 28 North, then follow signs to I-66 East
Ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North
- The ramp will be closed.
- Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
Braddock Road between Newton Patent Drive and Route 28
- Braddock Road will be closed between Newton Patent Drive and Route 28.
- Traffic will be directed to Westfields Boulevard to access Braddock Road and/or Route 28.
Braddock Road and Walney Road are being connected via a new overpass with direct ramp access to Route 28 and the future I-66 Express Lanes and general purpose lanes as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The project includes removal of the traffic signals on Route 28 between Westfields Boulevard and Route 29 by the end of 2020.
Drivers should expect more closures, stoppages, and detours on Route 28 in subsequent weeks for installation of additional bridge beams. Message boards on I-66 and Route 28 are providing advance notice of lane closures and traffic stoppages. Weekly updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA. To receive updates automatically by email, sign up here.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
