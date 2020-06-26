Many individuals and families are facing significant financial challenges - including loss of employment or reduced income - due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, tenants are making difficult choices on how to make ends meet – and specifically, how to pay their monthly rent. Some have been unable to pay rent and others have reduced or eliminated spending on other critical needs (such as food and medical care) in order to make their rent payments.
To help, Fairfax County has allocated nearly $2.5 million in supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to affordable housing providers in need of financial assistance due to the unexpected loss of rental income during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The funding, coming through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is to be used to cover the rental obligations of eligible tenants who are unable to pay their full or partial rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is NO PENALTY OR REPAYMENT associated with this assistance.
The county is beginning the second round of funding on Friday, June 26, 2020. Additional rounds are subject to funding availability.
APPLICATION PERIOD: JUNE 26, 2020 - JULY 15, 2020
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
ELIGIBILITY
Funding is limited to affordable housing providers that serve households with incomes at or below 60% of AMI on: 1) properties with active Fairfax County HCD/Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) loans (i.e., FCRHA Blueprint, CDBG or HOME) or 2) land owned by the County or FCRHA. Grant funds will be prioritized to providers with must-pay debt service on the property.
Eligible tenant households qualifying a provider for grant assistance must have:
- Incomes at or below 60% AMI based on family size (see table below);
- Experienced a loss of income directly related to COVID-19 which results in their inability to pay rent; and
- Requested rental assistance or relief from the provider.
|CDBG Income Limits (effective July 1, 2020)
|Persons
|60%
|1
|$52,920
|2
|$60,480
|3
|$68,040
|4
|$75,600
|5
|$81,660
|6
|$87,720
|7
|$93,780
|8
|$99,840
CDBG regulations require that:
- rent assistance may only be provided for an eligible tenant for up to 3 months total;
- payments will be made directly to providers on behalf of the household;
- assistance amount is based on overall COVID-19-related household needs, as determined by providers and may retroactively cover past due rent payments incurred starting from April 1, 2020; and
- CDBG-CV funds must work in alignment with other available programs and providers must ensure CDBG-CV does not duplicate other funding sources.
Ineligible tenant households are those:
- with a tenant-based voucher (Section 8, HOME TBRA);
- residing in project-based voucher projects, including properties converted from public housing under the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD); and
- receiving other government-based or other rental assistance
APPLICATION PROCESS
Providers must complete and submit an application and supporting documentation to the Fairfax County Department of Housing and Community Development. Applications for this round are due by 4 p.m., July 15, 2020.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
Applications may be mailed or delivered* to:
Fairfax County Department of Housing and Community Development
Attn: Michael Pearman
3700 Pender Drive, Suite 300
Fairfax, VA 22030
* Applications may also be hand-delivered and deposited in the gray drop box located to the right of the building’s main entrance.
QUESTIONS
Please email Michael.Pearman@fairfaxcounty.gov with questions pertaining to funding or the application process.
