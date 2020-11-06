On November 3, detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit identified the suspect sought in connection to the quadruple shooting which occurred at a home located in the 3300 block of Bristol Ct. in Woodbridge Nov. 1.
Karriem Angelo Jackson, 26, of the 2300 block of Hunters Square Ct in Reston
was arrested Nov. 5 and is charged with 2 counts of second degree murder, 2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and 4 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
As of result of the shooting two men, identified as The deceased were identified as Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, of Alexandria and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, of Arlington, were killed and an additional man and woman were seriously injured. The two surviving victims are expected to recover.
The investigation revealed that a large party was occurring at the home where an altercation escalated. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the four victims.
Officers attempted first-aid on one of the men and the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the home. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While investigating, a third man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was determined to have also been at the residence at the time of the incident.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants against Jackson. On Nov. 5, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended Jackson without incident in the Reston area of Fairfax County.
No additional suspects are being sought at this time.
