I am writing in response to the article titled “Local child welfare non-profit hosts community fundraiser.” published in your newspaper on March 12, 2021. After reading this article, I can’t help but be thankful that this organization was introduced back in 1989. As a member of the Fairfax County community, I was unaware CASA existed and has had such a positive impact on the children living in the area. Under Virginia Code 18.2-371.1, any guardian, parent, or individual responsible for caring for a child who willfully exposes the child to severe injury or refuses to offer the child necessary care is guilty of child abuse and neglect. When you think about it, this qualifies a lot more parents than one would think.
When reflecting on Fairfax County, one does not picture neighborhoods full of neglectful parents. We live in a fairly safe, welcoming, and supportive county that strives to make everyone feel welcome as they work, live, and send their children to school. However, sometimes being surrounded by a pleasurable locality gives off a false reality to some minor but significant issues that are taking place such as child neglect. Therefore, we as civilians need to recognize this and take action ourselves when faced with adversity. You could be the one that changes the life of the child forever, possibly creating more life opportunities and chances for success.
Katie Senges
Clifton, VA
