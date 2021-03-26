I am writing in response to the article titled “Gov. Northam signs data protection law,” published in your newspaper on March 19, 2021. I thought that your article addressing how business owners and consumers will be able to alter or delete their data online in order to keep their own privacy. I believe that this bill will be extremely beneficial towards the future of our lovely state. Privacy is important to many people, and this bill will allow those who value privacy to be happier. Personally, I believe that there has been an aspect of alienation from our officials since this bill should have already been passed. It seems to me that the officials of our state are behind in what the people really want, and that they are finally trying to catch up in the peoples’ needs. It is nice to see that the government will not be able to look through our information so easily, except of course of information that is vital for security. However, reading about this bill does make me wonder if the legislators had to deal with soft determinism. Were they forced to do this, or did they want to simply help out their citizens?
Thank you very much for your time,
Graeme Mischel
(0) comments
