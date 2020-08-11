The Fairfax County Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the availability of nearly $2.9 million in funding under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) programs.
Project proposals are being solicited to acquire, develop and rehabilitate affordable rental housing throughout Fairfax County. Applications are due by 4 p.m. September 25.
The funding available under this request for proposals is an estimated total of $2,899,197, consisting of $1,180,554 in CDBG funds and $1,718,643 in HOME funds ($321,279 of which are reserved for Community Housing Development Organizations). Funding awarded to successful applicants must be used within 24 months of approval of grant awards by the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (i.e., project completion and fully occupied by beneficiaries).
Projects should to align with the Housing and Neighborhood Livability priority area outlined in the Fairfax County 20-Year Strategic Plan and with the county's One Fairfax Equity Policy. Eligible projects include acquisition and rehabilitation for scattered-site rental (condominium, townhouse, single-family) and multifamily rental projects (30 units or less).
Additional points will be given to projects that include acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of affordable housing and serve households meeting one or more of the following special needs criteria:
- Elderly persons ages 62 and up earning at or below 30 percent of Area Median Income (AMI);
- Youth transitioning out of foster care earning at or below 60 percent of AMI;
- Homeless (or at risk of homelessness) earning at or below 60 percent of AMI;
- Persons with disabilities (physical, mental, or sensory) earning at or below 60 percent of AMI;
- Veterans earning at or below 60 percent of AMI; and
- Survivors of domestic violence earning at or below 80 percent of AMI.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3gNWeWT.
