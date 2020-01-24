Dear Editor,
Just want to commend the Times and Chip Lauterbach for the front-page article: “Democratic legislators take aim at Virginia gun owners.”
It was well written, informative, and balanced. Excellent example of what journalism should be. I’ll be looking for more of his work in the Fairfax County Times.
Respectfully,
Andy Szmerekovsky
Centreville
