Dear Editor,
Ms. Hanna Daqqa’s interview with Ricky Skaggs was both revealing and disturbing. I was taken aback by his comments and attitude regarding the participation of African Americans in country music. Skaggs comments struck me as similar to those of whites who are in denial that racism exists. Personally, I like some of Skaggs music, but like they say, "love the art and not the artist".
I'm an older African American in my sixties who grew up in Nashville and have loved country music for a long time. Even today, as much as I love the music, I don’t think it’s that welcoming as a black going to the country music venues in downtown Nashville. I was really surprised that Skaggs couldn’t have mentioned some of the rising black artists in the industry not covered in Ken Burns documentary like; Jimmy Allen, Kane Brown and Rissi Palmer. If you ever have the opportunity to interview Mr. Skaggs again, I sure would like to hear his views on the current challenges of women in country music. If he doesn't think there’s a problem; just stop the interview there. Kudos to Ms. Daqqa for continuing to probe Mr. Skaggs with her questions revealing Mr. Skaggs alternate reality that there is no problem.
Les Shockley
Reston
