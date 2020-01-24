Dear Editor,
I expect more from your paper than to publish an imbalanced article [Democratic legislators take aim at Virginia gun owners] with an inflammatory headline on a subject as important as this There are strongly-held views on this topic and the role your paper should play is not to stoke emotions, but to explain, clarify, and inform. That would have required you to place at or near the beginning of your article the details--so carefully tucked away on pA5--regarding exactly what is proposed by way of gun reform, including: universal background checks (SB-70), one-gun-a-month purchasing limits (SB-69), and a red flag law (SB-240).
Yes, there's also legislation restricting an individual's right to possess (as quoted from your article) "an assault firearm, large-capacity firearm magazine, silencer, or trigger activator..." Some will feel these measures constitute an unacceptable violation of their personal freedoms. Others will argue these measures represent a reasonable attempt to limit access to some of the most lethal weapons available. But these measures are on the verge of becoming law for the simple reason that elections matter.
As your title clearly states, these measures are being proposed by "Democratic legislators"--legislators who are simply doing what they were elected in November to do. But no one is "taking aim at Virginia gun owners;" No one. Using that language in your headline showed strikingly poor judgment. And so did your failure to present a more balanced discussion explaining the level of support across the Commonwealth for these measures, clarifying why these measures are being proposed, and informing readers as to the history behind this important issue. On all these counts, the Fairfax Times fell woefully short.
Sincerely,
Chris Bussell
Herndon
