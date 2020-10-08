Reston Community Center is pleased to announce its YouTube channel was awarded “Most Innovative Marketing Strategy” 2019 (population 50,001 – 100,000) at the Virginia Parks and Recreation Society’s 65th annual conference.
RCC’s YouTube channel was implemented last year to bring more content to patrons and tell the story of RCC through video. The channel was initially populated with six videos, produced by award-winning video producer Rebekah Wingert and her production company, Storycatcher Productions, to mark the center’s 40th Anniversary.
“These videos provided a quick and contemporary way to engage potential patrons by offering an entertaining look at RCC’s past and present through video, photos and interviews with staff and RCC Board members,” said RCC Executive Director Leila Gordon.
The five-minute films look at RCC’s founding by involved community members; the way the local community theatre organization enjoys RCC’s professional theatre; how RCC supports low-income and recent immigrant communities; how RCC impacted the assimilation of one family who emigrated from Peru 20 years ago; RCC’s role in producing free, offsite community events such as concerts, art installations and children’s activities; and all that happens – from free Community Coffee to professional performing arts productions – on a busy Saturday at RCC.
While RCC’s YouTube Channel was awarded for its innovation in 2019, it has proven to be an invaluable tool as Reston, like the rest of the world, has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. RCC has added a wide variety of free and accessible content to YouTube, including fitness classes with RCC instructors, popular local performers filmed at the CenterStage, step-by-step visual arts classes and engaging kids’ crafts content.
RCC’s entry was one of 97 applicants vying for 14 award categories at the annual statewide conference, which was held remotely this year. The awards honor excellence in areas of programming, personnel, marketing and more. The conference is a learning exchange and provides an opportunity for recreation and park professionals to discuss areas of common interest.
The mission of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society is to unite all professionals, students and interested lay persons engaged in the field of recreation, parks and other leisure services in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For more information on VRPS, contact the state office at 804-730-9447 or visit the website at www.vrps.com.
