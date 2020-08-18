The Reston Community Center (RCC) Board of Governors announces five candidates for its 2020 Preference Poll.
This year’s candidates are incumbents William Keefe, William Penniman and Vicky Wingert, as well as newcomers Neils W. Pemberton and Lorri Zell.
The poll seeks community guidance to fill three three-year positions. Voting begins September 11. Each property in Small District 5 (SD5) will receive a ballot in the mail. Mail-in ballots must be received by the counting agent (a pre-addressed envelope is provided with the ballot; postage is required) no later than 5 p.m. October 1. Walk-in and online ballots must be received by 5 p.m. October 2.
A Candidates Forum will be held September 9, at 6:30 p.m.at RCC Hunters Woods, located at 2310 Colts Neck Road, Reston, VA 20191. If you would like to attend, please email RCCContact@fairfaxcounty.gov. Because of social distancing requirements, a reservation via that email is required. Mask wearing and health self-checks are also required of all attendees. Anyone who doesn’t feel well should remain at home. The forum will be livestreamed on RCC’s Facebook page.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors established the RCC Board of Governors to represent the interests of Reston (SD5) residents and businesses in developing policy and providing financial oversight for RCC. Board appointments are made by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors after participants have made their preferences known in the annual poll.
Board members work together to establish the overall policies for the Center and to guide its programs and budget development. Board members represent Reston Community Center at social, recreational, cultural and educational activities throughout the district as well as function as liaisons to RCC’s community partners.
This year’s candidates have provided the statements which can be found at https://bit.ly/34clNgv, shown exactly as written by the candidates with no changes to content. For more information on the 2020 RCC Preference Poll or Board of Governors, please visit our website at www.restoncommunitycenter.com or call 703-476-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.