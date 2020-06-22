RCC is pleased to announce it will reopen its facilities on July 6 with limited programming accompanied by enhanced social distancing and safe health practices. Both RCC Hunters Woods and RCC Lake Anne have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has felt like eons since we enjoyed the presence of our patrons in our facilities,” said RCC Board Chair Bev Cosham. “We look forward to a cautious reopening that will support the needs of the community while safeguarding the hard-fought strides made in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
RCC’s reopening will include the Terry L. Smith Aquatics Center and limited programming. In-person summer camps are canceled, and offsite concerts are postponed until August at the soonest. Room rental reservations will be taken starting in late August for the annual calendar of rental options that begins after Labor Day. Very limited lobby space in both buildings will require the public to maintain identified social distances when accessing Customer Service and to limit time spent in the buildings’ public areas.
“We are following all the relevant guidance to keep the number of people in our spaces at any given time within the limits that will promote good health. More than anything, we want to be sure that people can come and go from RCC and our programs with confidence that they are not putting themselves at risk of compromising their well-being,” said Leila Gordon, RCC Executive Director. “It will take the cooperation of everyone – patrons and staff – to keep our operation as safe as is humanly possible.”
Registration for summer programming will begin online at 9:00 a.m. on June 26. Paper registration forms will be accepted at the entrance area of RCC Hunters Woods beginning Friday, June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Anyone participating in any offering must either register or reserve their pass use time, no exceptions. Patrons also need to know:
New Summer Hours for RCC Facilities
- Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at both facilities.
- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at both facilities.
- Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (RCC Hunters Woods); RCC Lake Anne closed.
- Pools will close a half hour prior to the building closing time to allow time for exiting from the Terry L. Smith Aquatics Center and close at 6:00 p.m. on Friday evenings. Early bird swimming occurs at the Terry L. Smith Aquatics Center Monday through Friday; check myRCC for reservations. Monday through Friday, the pools will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to accommodate a special needs program.
Aquatics – Aquatics visits will be by reservation or registration only; there will be no drop-in visiting. This will allow for the required distance and capacity restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For more information, visit www.restoncommunitycenter.com/aquatics.
Other programming – Please visit myRCC to see other RCC summer program offerings. Smaller class maximums will be in place to assure the required social distancing. Registration is best accomplished online via myRCC. Paper registration forms will be accepted at the entrance area of RCC Hunters Woods beginning Friday, June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The RCC Customer Service Desks at both locations will open at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, for normal operations.
Enhanced hygiene and social distancing – Patrons and staff must wear masks and maintain six feet of social distance in the public areas within the building; patrons in programs without physical exertion requirements are expected to keep wearing their masks. Program space will be designed to maintain six feet of social distance during the program. For fitness and water classes, masks will not need to be worn, but the distances required between people will be greater – 10 feet between people swimming will be enforced, and a 10-foot radius for each person in a fitness class will be provided.
Touchless hand sanitizer stations will be available in both facilities and patrons will be requested to wash hands before and after activities. Signage and other measures will be used to avoid traffic bottlenecks at the entrances.
Virtual Programming – RCC is uploading a variety of virtual youth, fitness and arts videos for instruction at home and entertainment. These include popular RCC offerings like Qi Gong Restorative Yoga, Hatha Yoga I, Pilates Mat, Zumba Fitness, and Hi Lo Strength fitness classes. For young people, How to Make a Mask, Learn to Cross Stitch, and Making Breakfast; as well as arts and craft ideas from the Lake Anne Art Rave for Kids (LARK) inventory of fun will be filmed and presented on the RCC YouTube channel. The Reduced Shakespeare Company is presenting a special program just for Reston audiences virtually on July 12. Four more concerts are being filmed for the RCC YouTube channel.
Offsite programming – All of RCC’s summer events and concerts at Reston Town Square Park are canceled. RCC’s summer events and concerts at Lake Anne Plaza and Reston Station are postponed. If possible, performances at Lake Anne Plaza and Reston Station may begin with Thursday evening, July 30 and run through August with audience social distancing protocols in place. Concerts will only be presented if audiences maintain safe distances for these presentations.
Looking ahead, RCC’s fall registration will move from the traditional August 1 (August 8 for Non-Reston) to September 1 (September 8 for Non-Reston) to give programmers and county health officials maximum time for planning. RCC will not mail a printed program guide to Reston residents this fall but will publish a virtual program guide for patrons to browse. Information about the fall offerings will be made available through all RCC’s available marketing platforms.
