WOOF! Bringing a puppy into your home opens up a pawsome oppawtunity for your pawfect puppy to explore a plethora of smells in a new world full of wonderment! Barkingly, when puppy-proofing your home, humans need to expand their minds, their horizons and open up to a whole new way of seeing things, in pawticular your home. Paws, get down on the floor with all fours, like your puppy, to look around your house for items that could be dangerous for them. Puppy’s love exploring, and often, every single thing is fair game to be put in its mouth. WOOFS!
Woofs! Before you bring your new furry bestest buddy into your home, determine which rooms he will be allowed to explore. These rooms could be the owners or mini-humans bedroom wherever you think is safe. Paws, when my humans brought me home, they closed all the rooms upstairs. As time went on, I was given the oppawtunity to explore other rooms. This limited my ability to get into everything single thing in the entire house faster than my humans could keep up with me! Baby gates are a great way to keep pupsters out of certain areas like the kitchen.
Paws, they might not look dangerous but to a curious pupsters, they can be. Cords! In many homes, there are cables to computers, stereos, entertainment systems, lamps, alarm clocks, and the like! These cords can be chewed by a curious puppy who would get the shock of his life! Or worse. Barks, or pups could pull something down on top of him while playing with them! Arf, that could hurt! Try moving cords out of sight and reach. Barkingly, consider purchasing covers to conceal them. Barks.
Food! A favorite topic of humans and puppies everywhere! If it smells good. Eat it. If it doesn’t? Well, think about it and pawssibly eat it anyway. Start your new journey with your pups on the right foot by not feeding from the table or human food. If you begin feeding from the table, the pups will beg or continue coming to the table to “eat” with you. When you have guests over, or pawssibly during those fancy-schmancy dinner pawties, your pups will invite himself to beg from guests. No human food? Some prepared human food from the table isn’t healthy for dogs. It’s best to follow a diet recommended by the Veterinarian. Put away any food within reach including countertops. Barks. Some dogs love counter-surfing!
I will never forget the day I stole a bag of Hall’s Cough Drops and chewed up nearly the whole bag! Barks, my human had to call Animal Poison Control Center (888) 426-4435 and induce vomiting, which was pawsitively no fun! Barkingly, put out of pawssible reach, all medications. If you carry them in your purses, briefcases, or backpacks, be sure to keep them secured. Paws, medicines, prescription or over-the-counter, can be very harmful to your pups.
Barks, another pawlace puppies like to explore, especially with their humans, is the bathroom. Be sure to close toilet lids, or close the bathroom door, so pupsters doesn’t think it’s his drinking bowl. WOOFS!! Those cats who just got a new puppy brother need to be friendly and not push their brother into the toilet! Barks. Be sure to put away personal hygiene products, which could be a temptation to tear, rip, or chew. Paws, I got into stuff wrapped in plastic and slew it all through the house. WOOF!
These little woofsters can be escape artists! Their youth brings quickness and curiosity to see what’s on the other side of doors, especially those leading to the outside! Be sure to keep all doors leading outside closed. When you open doors to the outside, especially to areas with no fencing, be on the alert for a possible escape attempt.
Barkinglys, to puppies, the most scentful places in your home are the trashcans. The wonderment of what makes up all the delectable scents is such a curiosity that even the bestest-ever-puppy, like me, cannot resist getting into the trashcan to explore! Ensure your trashcans are covered and placed in an area where the pupster cannot get to them.
Paws, proper planning and preparation will help make your new pups a pawsome part of your family.
Next week, puppy-proofing the garage.
