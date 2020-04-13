Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were dispatched at 4:30pm for a reported vehicle fire. Units arrived to find one Subaru Forester on fire, on the shoulder of Dolly Madison Boulevard (RT. 123). Units were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, and no injuries were reported.
