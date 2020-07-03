Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Reston
A man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder after a woman was found dead last week inside of a house in Reston.
Ball Salim Ahmed Ball, 24, of Herndon, is believed to have been involved in a relationship with the victim that began earlier this year. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.
Maryam Ali Mohammed Al Jaberi was found deceased June 22 inside of a house in Reston.
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 11000 block of Great Owl Circle when a landlord located his tenant, 29-year-old Al Jaberi, deceased in the basement of a home that she rented. Officers noticed suspected trauma to her upper body and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy June 23.
This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses to determine what led to Al Jaberi’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 5th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
Traffic Stop Results in Multiple Charges for Three
Officers stopped a 2001 Honda Accord for a traffic infraction near Carlin Springs and Seminary roads June 25 at 8:08 p.m.
Officers found narcotics, weapons and ammunition inside the car.
The driver and two of the passengers were taken into custody. Trevon McKevie, 22, of Maryland, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. Emmanuel Uwaifo, 21, of Maryland, was charged with possession of marijuana. Rashad Bilal, 22, of Maryland, was charged with possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice. Photos not available for Uwaifo and Bilal.
Teenager Dies from Apparent Drowning in Lake Audubon
Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are investigating after a 17-year-old from Silver Spring, Md. died from an apparent drowning June 25 in Lake Audubon.
Officers responded with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department shortly before 9 p.m. to the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive in Reston for the report of a swimmer that went underwater and didn’t resurface.
Patrol officers, helicopter unit and fire and rescue personnel immediately searched the lake. Approximately an hour later, the teen was found unresponsive in the water; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death. Detectives do not suspect foul play.
Infant Dies After Being Left Unattended in SUV
Detectives are investigating after an 11-month-old girl died after being left unattended in an SUV for an extended period of time June 26.
Officers responded with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department shortly before 5 p.m. to the 6400 block of Meriwether Lane in Springfield for a report of an unresponsive child who was left in a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
A preliminary investigation revealed the child’s father placed the 11-month-old in the rear seat of the SUV at his Springfield home and inadvertently left the child while he used another vehicle to run errands. After returning home, he then drove the SUV to an in-home daycare to pick up another child when he realized the 11-month-old was still in the back seat.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Detectives have consulted with the Fairfax County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and no charges are expected to be placed in this case.
Alexandria Police Department Dismisses Officer for Unjustified Use of Force
The Alexandria Police Department initiated termination proceedings today against a police officer, after the department determined that the officer’s use of force against a subject was unjustified.
“Use of force is dehumanizing and should be avoided whenever possible, even when legally justified.” said Chief of Police Michael Brown. “Unjustified use of force is completely unacceptable, and we will continue to hold officers accountable in the rare cases when violations of this policy occur. Alexandria police officers do not typically use force at all, because they are required to de-escalate interactions and situations when possible by communicating effectively with subjects, maintaining distance, and employing other measures to protect themselves and those around them.”
A white male officer reported using weaponless force against a white male subject’s leg, in order to take him to the ground. The subsequent investigation determined that the use of force was unjustified because no force was necessary. In addition to initiating termination proceedings, the department has referred this use of force to the Commonwealth’s Attorney to consider whether criminal charges are warranted. Three supervisors who failed to investigate the use of force promptly enough have also been disciplined. Because the termination process and criminal review are still ongoing, the City will not release additional information about the case at this time.
Alexandria police officers have used force against 37 subjects in 2019 and 2020, out of more than 5,500 individuals taken into custody. These 37 subjects represented approximately 0.7% of those taken into custody, or 1 in 150, following nearly 111,000 calls for service. Firearms were only used by officers in one of the 37 cases, and most uses of force did not involve officers’ weapons at all.
The races and ethnicities of the subjects of force in 2019 and 2020 were generally proportionate to those of all persons taken into custody, except that use of force against white non-Hispanic subjects was disproportionately high, and use of force against white Hispanic subjects was disproportionately low. Black subjects comprised 50 percent of individuals taken into custody and 51 percent of subjects of force.
Any officer who uses force is required to report it immediately, and an investigation of each use of force is conducted to determine whether it was justified. No use of force since 2017 has been found to be unjustified, other than the case described above. Since 2006, the Police Department has met with the Alexandria Human Rights Commission to discuss any officer-involved shooting or use of a Taser conductive energy weapon, as well as any complaint of excessive use of force. Since 2018, the Police Department has voluntarily used the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation of any officer-involved shooting, in addition to required reviews by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Each Alexandria police officer receives more than 800 hours of basic training, including more than 116 hours in the appropriate use of force; 21 hours in preventing bias; 12 hours in interpersonal communication, ethics and leadership; and nine hours in communicating with specific groups such as individuals with autism, who are deaf, or who have physical disabilities or mental health challenges. Additional training is provided on a continuous basis. Approximately 60 percent of Alexandria police officers are certified in crisis intervention to recognize mental health issues and practice verbal de-escalation and active listening skills to reduce risk and avoid the use of force, with a department goal of 100 percent certification.
Alexandria Man Charged with Multiple Offenses
At 11:39 p.m. June 28 an officer patrolling the area witnessed a man shatter the glass front door of the 7-11 at 7330 Richmond Highway.
The man briefly entered the store and then ran away when the officers arrived. The suspect, Eric Perez, 21, of Alexandria, was quickly taken into custody and charged with burglary and destruction of property.
Chantilly Man Charged After Man Assaults Him
Officers responded to the 8100 block of Braddock Rd. June 28 at 4:40 p.m. after a man at a park was approached by the driver of a silver Ford sedan.
The driver exited the car, assaulted him, discharged a handgun and then drove away.
Officers located the victim, Louis Blount Jr., 21, of Chantilly, who was found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana. Blount was treated for minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The case remains an active investigation.
Attempted Stop of Stolen Vehicle Results in Arrest of Juveniles
At 8:19 p.m. June 29, Virginia State Police attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Prince William County.
The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 168 mile marker. At the 164 mile marker, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into another vehicle.
The vehicle was occupied by a driver and four passengers. Several of the occupants fled the scene on foot into the nearby woods. After a search of the immediate area, with the assistance of Fairfax County Police, two juveniles were taken into custody without further incident. They were later released to their parent's custody.
The search for the other individuals who fled the stolen vehicle was discontinued later that night. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered a minor injury. The incident remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
