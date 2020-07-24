Charges Filed in Grace Covenant Church Stabbing as Detectives Continue Investigation
A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed inside of a Chantilly church July 18.
Officers responded around 3 p.m. to Grace Covenant Church located at 4600 Brookfield Corporate Drive for a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, Chance Harrison, 32, of South Riding, was being restrained by several members of the congregation including Fairfax County Chief of Police Edwin C. Roessler Jr. Harrison was taken into custody without further incident; he was not injured.
Detectives have preliminarily determined that the church was hosting an educational event when Harrison entered and stabbed a staff member without provocation. A man intervened and was also stabbed by Harrison. Harrison was subsequently confronted and subdued by Roessler and several others. A knife believed to have been used by Harrison was recovered from the scene.
Both stabbing victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Roessler received medical attention for what are preliminarily believed to be minor injuries.
Harrison was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor assault. He is being held without bond.
While detectives continue to investigate potential motives for the brazen stabbing incident, there is no evidence or indication that victims were targeted based on race, sexual orientation or religious affiliation.
The defendant in this incident was a member of the church and there is nothing gleaned from the investigation thus far that points to a potential hate or domestic-related attack. In the interest of public safety, Detectives have utilized the newly passed Virginia Emergency Risk Order law to safeguard firearms owned by the defendant, so he does not pose a risk to himself or others.
Detectives are asking that anyone with additional information about this incident contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
Detectives Asking for Public's Help After Two Men Injured in Reston Stabbing
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate after two men were found with stab wounds July 17 around 3:41 a.m. in the 12200 block of Laurel Glade Court.
Both men were taken to a hospital. One of the men sustained injuries that were initially considered life-threatening; his condition was later upgraded. The second man’s injuries were not life threatening.
Detectives have released images that depict persons of interest. No arrests have been made but detectives are continuing to process evidence and interview witnesses.
Anyone who recognizes the persons of interest or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Crash in Huntington Claims Life of Alexandria Man
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred July 20 in Huntington.
Officers responded around 9:24 a.m. to the intersection of North Kings Highway and Telegraph Road for a crash involving a 2018 Honda CRV.
A preliminary investigation determined the Honda was traveling westbound on North Kings Highway when the driver exited the roadway and impacted a traffic pole at the intersection. The driver, Robert Bloom, 61, of Alexandria was pronounced dead at the scene. Bloom was the sole occupant. Debris from the crash caused damage to a second car and the driver was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
Leak Under Gas Grill Cause of Chantilly House Fire
Units were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 4000 block of Mapleton Drive in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County July 19 at approximately 1:44 p.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a two story, single-family home with fire evident on the rear deck. The fire was beginning to extend to the house. Two occupants were still inside the home and were brought out by crews.
Due to the extreme heat conditions, a second alarm was requested to allow for appropriate work rotation and rehab of firefighters. This brought additional units from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department and the Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority Fire and Rescue to the scene. The fire was rapidly brought under control. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant lit the propane grill located on the back deck and observed fire emitting from under the grill. He then attempted to extinguish the fire but was unable due to heat condition. The occupant called 9-1-1 and went inside home to attempt to assist wife out.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the bottom of the grill that was located on the deck. The cause of the fire is an unspecified propane leak from under the grill.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $110,000.
Detectives Asking for Public’s Help After Man Injured in Annandale Shooting
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau are asking for the public’s help while they continue to investigate a shooting that occurred July 11 in Annandale.
Officers initially responded to the 3300 block of Gallows Road around 7:20 p.m. after a man was found in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were later downgraded to non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made but detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and examine all available evidence. Detectives have released images depicting a person of interest relating to the shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes this person or has any information about the crime, to contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Man Stopped in Alexandria After Car Reported Stolen
Officers stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen at the intersection of Richmond Hwy. and Janna Lee Ave. in Alexandria at 2:25 a.m. July 16.
The driver, Trevian Smith-Richardson, 24, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a misdemeanor offense was served.
Great Falls Crash Results in Fatality
A man died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash July 14 in Great Falls.
Officers responded around 4:52 p.m. to the 700 block of Walker Road for a crash involving a 2013 Ford F350 and a 2013 Dodge Ram. A preliminary investigation determined the Ford F350 was traveling eastbound on Walker Road when it crossed over the double yellow, left the roadway and struck the Dodge Ram that tried to avoid the crash. Subsequently, the Ford F350 struck a utility pole and overturned back onto the roadway. The driver, 64-year-old Billy White, died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. While alcohol is not believed to be a factor, detectives are investigating whether speed or a possible medical emergency may have contributed to the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Bailey’s Crossroads Apartment Fire Caused by Discarded Cigarette
Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, Arlington County Fire Department and the City of Alexandria Fire department responded to an apartment fire in the 3700 block of South George Mason Drive in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County July 14 at approximately 3:31 p.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a 26 story, residential high-rise and were met by several residents outside the building confirming an apartment fire on the 16th floor. Crews quickly reached the apartment to find a couch on fire with extension to nearby contents. The fire was quickly extinguished. One occupant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no firefighter injuries reported.
One occupant was home at the time of the fire. She pulled the fire alarm and then called the front desk to report the fire. There were no working smoke alarms present in the unit.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started on a sofa in the living room. The fire was caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette.
One occupant was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were not needed. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $7,000.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department urges all residents who smoke to “Sink It or Soak It!” and prevent careless fires! Please keep in mind the below safety tips as it relates to smoking materials:
- Completely douse butts and ashes with water before throwing them away, as they can smolder and cause a fire.
- Never smoke in bed.
- Provide large, deep ashtrays with a center support for smokers. Check furniture for any dropped ashes before going to bed. Empty ashes into a fireproof container with water and sand.
- Keep smoking materials away from anything that can burn (i.e., mattresses, bedding, upholstered furniture, draperies, etc.).
- Never smoke in a home where oxygen is being used.
- If you smoke, choose fire-safe cigarettes. They are less likely to cause fires.
- To prevent a deadly cigarette fire, you must be alert. You won’t be if you are sleepy, have been drinking, or have taken medicine or other drugs.
- Keep matches and lighters up high, out of children’s sight and reach.
- Never dispose of cigarette butts in potted planting soil. The soil, when it gets too dry, can become highly flammable.
- Never flick cigarettes into mulch or shrubbery. Dispose of them in a suitable ashtray or bucket with sand. Ensure designated outside smoking areas have an appropriate fireproof container, ashtray or bucket.
Annandale Man Charged with Multiple Offenses After Police Pursuit
An officer attempted to stop a 2017 Acura sedan for a traffic violation at Little River Turnpike and Old Columbia Pike July 11 at 12:55 a.m. The driver refused to stop resulting in a pursuit.
The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot and was taken into custody.
Rover Hernandez Gomez, 20, of Annandale, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, eluding and driving on a suspended license.
Two Men Arrested After Altercation
Officers responded to the 6000 block of Liberty Bell Court in Springfield at 9:33 p.m. July 10 for an altercation between two men where a firearm was discharged into the air. There were no reported injuries.
An Nguyen, 45, of Burke, was arrested and charged with willfully discharging a firearm in a public place. The other man involved, Joseph Austin, 20, of Maryland, was taken to a hospital for an unrelated medical concern and found to have an outstanding arrest warrant from another jurisdiction. Upon being discharged from the hospital, custody was transferred to a neighboring jurisdiction for service of the warrant.
