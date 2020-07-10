FCPD Investigating After Early Morning Shooting
Fairfax County Police are investigating after receiving multiple 9-11 calls after 12:45 a.m. July 7.
Units from FCPD and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue section of Alexandria at 12:57 a.m. where they located five victims with gunshot wounds.
The victims ranged in age from 14 to 19 years. There were three female victims and two male victims with serious but non-life threatening injuries. All five of the victims were taken to a hospital. Four of the victims suffered injuries that were life-threatening but were later upgraded to stable but serious condition.
"This is an act of gun violence and it's especially just horrible and unacceptable that these acts of gun violence involve juveniles," said FCPD Police Chief Col. Edwin C. Roessler, Jr. "Our prayers go out to the victims, their families and the community."
The suspect was described as tall, unknown race and wearing a face covering. He is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Major Ed O'Carroll, commander of the Major Crimes Detective Bureau.
"We have our best detectives on this case," said O'Carroll. "Fairfax County Police Department's finest will be remaining visible in the area and vigilant within the community."
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family receives appropriate resources.
Police ask anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting to contact the department at 703-246-7800 or contact crime solvers at 1-866-411- TIPS. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Lightning Strike Cause of Mount Vernon Hotel Fire
Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched for a reported hotel fire in the 8600 block of Woodlawn Court in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County July 7 at approximately 1:13 a.m.
Units arrived on scene to find a four-story hotel with fire evident from the roof. A second alarm was requested. Crews worked simultaneously to evacuate the hotel and extinguish the fire. The fire was contained to the roof. There were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.
The hotel was occupied with approximately 108 occupants at the time of the fire. One occupant was outside when he noticed fire on the roof. He notified the manager on duty, who then called 9-1-1. Smoke alarms were present but did not sound due to the location of the fire.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire was natural in nature and started on the parapet wall on the roof. The cause of the fire was a lightning strike.
One hundred eight occupants were displaced because of the fire. Hotel management was assisting all occupants with alternate accommodations. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $100,000.
Herndon Man Drowns at Leesylvania State Park
Officers responded to Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge at 7:49 p.m. July 3 to assist the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries with a missing person.
The investigation revealed that the missing person, identified as 32-year-old Nasir Ahmad Malukazai of Herndon, was last seen swimming at the park.
The area in and around the park was searched with negative results. Assistance from Prince William Fire & Rescue, Fairfax County, the Coast Guard, and Charles County, Md. responded to aid with the search of the water. Search efforts continued throughout the night.
At approximately 10 a.m. July 4, members from the Prince William County Police Underwater Search & Rescue Team located the person deceased in the water. The deceased was positively identified as the missing person from the previous night. No foul play is suspected at this time.
Police Pursuit Ends with Suspect in Custody
At 11:16 a.m. June 29, an officer attempted to stop a 2007 Mercedes-Benz G500 near I-95 and Pohick Road for an equipment violation and the driver refused to stop resulting in a pursuit.
The driver eventually pulled over and was taken into custody.
Jermaine Washington, 42, of Lorton, was charged with eluding. Additional outstanding warrants for abduction and assault on a family member along with an emergency protective order were served.
Beware of Child Heatstroke!
It is going to be hot and humid for the next several days. With that in mind, everyone needs to remember a potential danger that can impact young children.
Did you know that a car’s temperature can rise over 20 degrees in ten minutes? Or that the temperature inside your car can reach 110 degrees even at an outside temperature of 60 degrees?
Needless to say, leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for even a minute is not acceptable. Unfortunately, every year, young children are left alone in a vehicle that quickly heats up with the end result being injury or even death. Some cases involve kids getting into unlocked vehicles unbeknownst to parents and quickly succumb to the heat. Make sure your car is locked when you are not in it so kids are not able to gain access.
Below are some important tips from kidsandcars.org. As well, please watch the very short video from noheatstroke.org showing how fast a car can heat up.
- “Look Before You Lock” ‐ Get in the habit of always opening the back door to check the back seat before leaving your vehicle. Make sure no child has been left behind.
- Create a reminder to check the back seat. Put something you’ll need like your cell phone, handbag, employee ID or brief case, etc., in the back seat so that you have to open the back door to retrieve that item every time you park.
- Keep a large stuffed animal in the child’s car seat. When the child is placed in the car seat, place the stuffed animal in the front passenger seat. It’s a visual reminder that the child is in the back seat.
- Make sure you have a strict policy in place with your childcare provider about daycare drop‐off. If your child does not show up as scheduled; and they have not received a call from the parent, the childcare provider pledges to contact you immediately to ensure the safety of your child.
- Keep vehicles locked at all times, even in driveways or garages. Ask home visitors, child care providers and neighbors to do the same.
- Keep car keys and remote openers out of reach of children.
- Never leave children alone in or around cars; not even for a minute.
- If a child goes missing, immediately check the inside passenger compartments and trunks of all vehicles in the area very carefully, even if they are locked. A child may lock the car doors after entering a vehicle on their own, but may not be able to unlock them.
- Be especially careful during busy times, schedule changes and periods of crisis or holidays. This is when many tragedies occur.
- Use drive‐thru services when available (restaurants, banks, pharmacies, dry cleaners, etc.) and pay for gas at the pump.
If you see a child alone in a vehicle, get involved. Call 911 immediately. If the child seems hot or sick, get them out of the vehicle as quickly as possible.
Accident Investigation in Reston Results in Arrest of Two
Officers were investigating a traffic accident June 30 at 4:01 p.m. at 2431 Fox Mill Rd. and discovered one of the cars involved, a 2016 Honda Accord, was reported as stolen.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody.
The driver, Troy Woodland, 30, of Washington D.C., was charged with receiving stolen property and driving on a revoked/suspended license. The passenger, Jahmilla Salahuddin, 25, of Chantilly, had an outstanding warrant for petit larceny which was served. No photo available for Salahuddin.
FCPD Requests Help in Identifying Burglary Suspects
Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspects involved in a burglary that occurred at Capital Cigar and Tobacco, 6544 Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia.
At around 7:20 p.m. June 14, a male suspect broke through the front door, entered the business and stole merchandise while a female driver remained in the car. The suspects drove away in a gray Honda Accord.
If you recognize these suspects, or if you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Levan at the Mason District Police Station at 703-333-3544. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
VDOT and DRPT Seek Commuter Input Through Statewide Survey
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), in partnership with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), has launched the Virginia Commuter Survey, a statewide effort to gauge COVID-19 impacts to commuting around the Commonwealth. Anyone that works or lives in Virginia is invited to participate.
This is the first in a series of surveys planned over the next several months. The data will be collected and analyzed by state agencies to assess and determine modifications to transit needs and infrastructure.
The survey will be fielded for at least two weeks and can be accessed here: https://VAcommuter.metroquest.com
Survey results will help the state better understand how commuting practices have changed and support ways to identify short- and long-term opportunities and improvements during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.