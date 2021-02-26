Fatal shooting in Annandale apartment community
One man has died and a juvenile injured following a shooting in an Annandale apartment complex Feb. 19.
Officers responded just prior to 11 p.m. to the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court for the report of a shot person. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body in a nearby apartment. They also located Anthony Isai Benitez, 18, of Fairfax, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in the apartment complex parking lot. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Benitez was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire and rescue personnel. The juvenile was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries and later released.
Preliminarily, detectives have determined the two victims were outside of an apartment building when a group of individuals approached then began shooting at them. Multiple cartridge casings were found in the parking lot and several vehicles as well as a building was damaged as a result of the gunfire. Officers did not find anyone else who reported injuries.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide February 20 following an autopsy. This is an active investigation and detectives continue to conduct interviews and process evidence.
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
This is being investigated as the second homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
Arrest made in series of Annandale robberies
An Arlington man was arrested Feb. 17 and is facing charges in connection with a series of recent armed robberies.
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau determined that in three of the four robberies, the suspect approached the victim, displayed a firearm and took their personal property. In the other case, the suspect took a victim’s purse by force.
February 17 officers from the Franconia, Mason and West Springfield District Stations were conducting a surveillance operation in Annandale when officers from the Mason District’s Neighborhood Patrol Unit observed a man matching the suspect’s description based on previously obtained surveillance footage. Upon further investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the man, identified as Tevago Bell, 32. He was found to be in possession a bb gun. Bell was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with four counts of robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and held without bond.
Details pertaining to the robberies Bell was charged with were previously posted on FCPD’s Weekly Recaps.
ROBBERY: 4200 Markham Street, 2/16/21, 9:46 a.m. A woman was approached by a man with a gun who grabbed her property and ran away. The woman suffered minor injuries.
ROBBERY: 7800 block of Heritage Drive, 2/6/21, 2:38 p.m. A woman was approached by a man who threw her to the ground and took property before running away. No injuries were reported.
ROBBERY: 7000 block of Little River Turnpike, 1/21/21, 10:35 p.m. A woman was approached by a man with a gun who demanded personal property. He ran away from the area with the property, no injuries were reported.
ROBBERY: 4200 block of John Marr Drive, 1/9/21, 7:30 p.m. The victim was sitting in his parked car when a man approached with a gun and demanded money. The man took cash and ran away.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents or other robberies to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Detectives investigate increase in overnight commercial burglaries
Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department Criminal Investigation Section are investigating a series of overnight commercial burglaries throughout the county.
Since Jan. 28, detectives have identified 15 burglary cases that may be related. In most cases, the front glass doors of the businesses have been broken, two to four people then enter the business taking cash and property before leaving in a vehicle. Detectives have determined the burglars mostly target restaurants, grocery stores, and minority-owned businesses. While detectives continue to work these cases, crime prevention officers are reaching out to business owners to discuss safety tips and burglary prevention.
On February 16, the Fairfax County Police Department hosted a virtual community meeting with Korean business owners and discussed forging new partnerships and increasing communication to combat burglaries in the area. A crime prevention officer shared tips on how to protect businesses through CPTED, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. Many tips were shared during the meeting such as light and security camera installation, trimming back hedges in front of doors, and removing valuables before closing for the night. Most importantly, community members were asked to contact police if they are a victim of a burglary so officers and detectives can gather evidence that could lead to an arrest.
So far the burglaries have occurred at businesses in Annandale, Falls Church, Springfield and Alexandria. For a full list visit https://bit.ly/3ujpKuC.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the Mason District Station Criminal Investigation Section at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Stafford man charged after argument
After an argument in the 8200 block of Russel Road at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 12, James Porter Jr., 44, of Stafford, stabbed another man and ran away.
Officers located Porter nearby and charged him with malicious wounding. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Three men incur multiple charges after Alexandria traffic pursuit
Officers attempted to stop a stolen 2018 Nissan Armada at Richmond and South Kings highways at 10:16 p.m. Feb. 17 but the driver refused, resulting in a pursuit.
After one mile, the SUV stopped and four occupants ran away. All four occupants were located and detained by officers. A gun was located inside the vehicle, another gun was recovered after being thrown in a yard.
Anthony Wilson, 22, of Washington, D.C., was charged with eluding, receiving stolen property, and served with an outstanding warrant. Dominic Williams, 26, of Maryland, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Isaiah Anderson, 21, of Alexandria, was charged with grand larceny, possession of stolen property with intent to sell, two counts of possession of schedule I or II narcotic, provide false identity to law enforcement, and receiving a stolen firearm. A juvenile was detained and released to his parents.
Alexandria man arrested after carjacking
Two men forced two victims to the ground at Lockheed Boulevard and Saul Road Feb. 18 at 5:07 p.m., took their car keys and drove away in the victims’ 2009 Lexus RX350.
Later, the victims spotted their car parked in front of a business and called police. Officers arrived and arrested Mohamed Roble, 27, of Alexandria. He was charged with carjacking, driving on a suspended license, and drunk in public.
VSP members earn American Red Cross national lifesaving awards
Five members from the Fairfax Division are among 18 Virginia State Police personnel who have achieved American Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards for Professional Responders, one of the organization’s highest honors. The Red Cross awards are presented to professional responders and healthcare professionals who have saved or sustained a life as a direct result of Red Cross training.
Sergeant Andre D. Jones, Troopers Patrick R. Brozena, Jacob D. Capra, Sung H. Cho and Bruce C. Damian of Fairfax Division VII are all recipients of the honor.
“Each of these dedicated members of Virginia State Police have not only upheld their pledge ‘to aid those in danger or distress,’ but they have also exemplified what it means to be part of an organization dedicated to the preservation of life,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “The pledge that each trooper takes when they start upon this life of service is not just a statement made in the moment; it is a way of life and the members of this organization proudly prove that day after day.”
The Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards are presented annually at the Virginia State Police Superintendent’s Awards. However, due to Covid-19 precautions, the 2020 awards were presented at each state police division headquarters by the recipient’s respective division commander. This allowed troopers to be celebrated by their peers for their extraordinary actions.
“On behalf of the men and women of the American Red Cross here in Virginia, we are so pleased to award these honorees for their heroic efforts in service to the Commonwealth,” said Jonathan McNamara, communications director of the American Red Cross Virginia Region. “Their efforts to help save lives are the perfect embodiment of the mission of the Red Cross and highlight why it is so important for all of us to be trained in lifesaving skills.”
The Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards program was originally conceived in 1911 and recognizes those who embody the spirit of Red Cross Training Services.
The awardees were recognized for wide ranging acts of service including, clearing airways, administering CPR, as well as administering first aid for gunshot wounds and other traumatic injuries.
Washington man arrested after break-in
A man forced his way into several trailers on the Ruppert Landscaping property at 8805 Telegraph Road at 3 a.m. Feb. 13 and ran away when officers arrived.
A K9 officer located Kevin Simpson, 29, of Washington, D.C., who was arrested and charged with burglary and trespassing.
