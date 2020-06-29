Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) is seeking community input on a proposed plan for bus service in the Herndon-Reston area.
After two rounds of community engagement, stakeholder input and technical analysis, FCDOT has developed a proposed plan for improved Fairfax Connector bus service in the Herndon and Reston areas, including connections to the future Metrorail Silver Line Phase 2 stations. The proposed plan aims to improve on-time performance and streamline service to meet the needs of the community and commuters.
- Some of the key improvements to the bus service in the area include new and more direct connections and routes; new connections to Chantilly, Centreville and the Dulles Corridor; service to Northern Virginia Community College (Loudoun Campus); and routes travelling from Sterling to Herndon. The plan, which also uses elements from all three of the proposed alternatives, shortens travel time, increases access for transit dependent populations, and maintains bus stop coverage at most locations.
- The implementation of the proposed service changes will coincide with the start of the new Metrorail Silver Line service and will provide connections to the Reston Town Center Station, Herndon Station, Innovation Center Station, Dulles Airport Station, Loudoun Gateway Station and Ashburn Station.
After this last round of community input, FCDOT will finalize the service plan and present it to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for approval.
We Want to Hear from You! Feedback is Welcomed until Midnight July 17
1. Attend a Virtual Public Meeting
Community members are invited to join FCDOT staff, Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn and Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust for a virtual public meeting July 8, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. There will be a presentation highlighting the proposed bus service plan and an opportunity for the public to provide feedback and ask questions. You can join the meeting here.
2. Take an Online Survey
FCDOT also encourages the public to view a video presentation that highlights the proposed bus service plan and then provide feedback by filling out an online survey.
You can also view or download the presentation as a PDF here.
3. Email, Call or Mail Your Comments
- Email feedback to fairfaxconnector@fairfaxcounty.gov.
- Call Fairfax Connector at 703-877-5600, TTY 711.
- Mail comments to Fairfax County Department of Transportation, 4050 Legato Road, Suite 400, Fairfax, VA 22033.
Stay Informed
• Sign-up for email or text updates via Fairfax Alerts by selecting “Fairfax Connector Information”.
• Visit www.fairfaxconnector.com to stay informed with the latest news and information.
• Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
• Contact the project team via Fairfaxconnector@fairfaxcounty.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.