Dear Editor,
they can’t afford bail should be released.
As COVID-19 reaches pandemic level, it is important we protect some of the most vulnerable people in our community Social distancing is not possible in shelters, prisons, and detention centers.
Immigrants should be released from ICE facilities and prisoners allowed to serve their sentences under house arrest. People who are in prison because
Additionally, emergency funding should be used to temporarily house homeless people in hotel rooms. This is the ethical thing to do, and additionally it may help hotels struggling with the economic effects of social distancing
Liz Moore
Fairfax, VA
