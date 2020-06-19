Dear Editor,
Most people know by now that each country has been affected differently by the pandemic. Some countries were better prepared, some acted quickly, and others failed to act quickly or prepare. Now that we know how vulnerable our society and democracy is to pandemics, one of the obvious next steps is to prepare for the next pandemic. There is currently a bill in the Senate and the House that would make us better prepared for the next pandemic and help fight COVID-19. The Global Health Security Act seems to be like a very good start. It would put the United States back on track as a world leader in preparing for pandemics, it is bipartisan, and it is not extremely expensive. I hope the Federal Government can get their act together and pass a bill that makes sense for everyone.
Grayson Timoner
Fairfax, VA
