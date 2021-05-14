When I review the food journals of my clients, one of the things I see the most is a missed opportunity to start your day with a powerful, nutrient-dense breakfast. It’s OK if you practice Intermittent Fasting and don’t want to eat right when you wake up. I don’t. But you should break your fast within a few hours after rising with a protein, fiber and healthy fat. I see a lot of coffee with powdered creamers and sugar and bowls of heavily processed cereals on my client’s food journals. I gently share some amazing healthier ways to break one’s fast and how you can power your day with a PFF (protein, fiber, fat) meal.
This is one of my favorite ways to eat eggs and includes a healthy dose of omega 3-fatty acids and fresh herbs. Try to source pasture-raised eggs (from a local farm) which have less cholesterol and more choline and folate.
Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs (Makes 2 Servings)
Ingredients
1 tsp high-quality olive oil • 4 eggs • 4 oz wild smoked salmon, sliced or broken into small pieces • ½ avocado • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste • 4 chives, minced (or use 1 green onion, thinly sliced)
Directions
1. Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil to pan when hot.
2. Meanwhile, crack eggs into a small bowl and stir.
3. Add eggs to the hot skillet, along with smoked salmon. Stirring continuously, cook eggs until soft and fluffy.
4. Remove from heat. Top with black pepper, avocado, and chives to serve.
