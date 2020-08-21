The General Assembly entered a special session on Tuesday where legislators will vote on a large number of bills concerning law enforcement and criminal justice reform.
So far, about 50 policing and criminal justice reform resolutions have been proposed. The special session comes after the killing of George Floyd and mass protests against police violence across the country, including near the Virginia Capitol.
Some bills entering the GA include the prohibition of neck restraints by police officers, the creation of law enforcement civilian review boards in localities and increased crisis intervention training for officers.
Fairfax County has had a police civilian review board with nine members since 2017.
Two Republican sponsored bills, one by Sen. Thomas Norment (R-James City) and the other by Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania), would increase the penalty for assault and battery against a police officer from a class six felony to a class five felony, which would increase incarceration from six months to one year. The bill also raises the penalties for assault against judges, correctional officers, persons directly involved in the care, treatment, or supervision of inmates, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.
Both bills state that during a state of emergency, such as the one declared during the Black Lives Matter protests in Richmond, the penalty would increase to a class three felony, which would increase incarceration to two years.
Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Eastern Fairfax) put forth a bill in direct contrast to the Republican-sponsored bills. According to Surovell, his bill would “eliminate the mandatory minimum for assault and battery of a police officer.”
“We'll make it so that a Commonwealth’s Attorney has to sign off on the charge before the charge is filed and it has to be independently investigated by a separate police officer,” Surovell said.
Surovell says his bill attempts to reduce the consequences where there is minor contact and no injury.
Although a vast number of the criminal justice reform bills surround policing, many revolve around prisons and the courts.
“It's important that we focus on more than just policing,” Surovell said. “It's important that we focus on the entire criminal justice system.”
Other resolutions surrounding public education, confederate monuments and COVID-19 protections are up for a vote.
