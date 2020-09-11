The City of Falls Church Police Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating a homicide that took place at the Diva Lounge in the early hours of September 11.
At approximately 12:05 a.m. Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Diva Lounge, located at 6753 Wilson Blvd. Police and medic units responded to the scene, where they discovered a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses to the incident report the suspect shot the victim then fled the scene on foot. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, with dark hair, who was wearing black shorts and a blue polo shirt. There is no camera or video footage of the suspect available at this time.
While this incident remains an active criminal investigation, police believe there is no continuing threat to the community.
If you witnessed or have any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Darian Chuquillangui at (703) 248-5165.
