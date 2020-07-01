As Fairfax County moves into Phase Three of the Forward Virginia plan and gradually reopens facilities to the public, here’s what you need to know about Neighborhood and Community Services (NCS):
NCS will be providing an abbreviated summer program for rising first- through sixth-grade children of working families from Monday, July 13 through Friday, August 7. The program, Camp Fairfax, will be at 18 locations across the county, including seven NCS Community Centers and 11 Fairfax County Public Schools. This full-day program will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, featuring exciting opportunities in outdoor adventures, performing arts, sports & recreation, visual arts, science exploration and creative writing. Current CDC health and safety guidelines will be implemented. Registration begins Monday, July 6; space is limited. Learn more information here.
NCS is offering its first virtual summer program for youth and teens: NCS Connects Summer: A Virtual Journey! This new four-week Virtual Summer Camp will be offered via our website, bit.ly/ncsconnects , each weekday from July 6 to July 31. For grades 1 to 6, camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon; for grades 7 to 12, it will run from 1 to 4 p.m. During camp, participants will develop valuable life skills and make positive social connections through a combination of live, pre-recorded, and self-guided activities across five categories, including arts and crafts, STEAM and more. Register today by contacting your local Teen or Community Center. Alternatively, you may download the registration packet and drop off at your local center or email to Maria.Franco-Nativi@fairfaxcounty.gov. For more information, read the parent welcome letter.
Community Centers will only be open for the modified youth program, Camp Fairfax. There will be no weekend hours during this four-week program.
Huntington and Pinn, as well all community sites , will remain closed due to limited ability to provide appropriate social distancing.
Senior Centers will remain closed, but the Virtual Center for Active Adults provides an online means to connect with peers, engage in a variety of activities and discover useful resources while combatting isolation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.