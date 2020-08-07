Virginia Sees Q2 Tech Job Growth Amid COVID-19, Fueled by Fairfax County; State Shines in Business Climate Rankings
Dice, a leading tech-career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals, issued its Q2 Tech Job Report revealing that job postings in Virginia during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rose 11 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Three Virginia-based employers named in the Dice report – Booz Allen Hamilton, General Dynamics and Leidos – are all headquartered in Fairfax County.
“The Board of Supervisors last year funded the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority’s (FCEDA) talent attraction and retention initiative because of a critical shortage of skilled workers particularly in technology sectors, and with this report we see that vision paying off as many of our companies continue to hire for tech positions even during the pandemic,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay.
In terms of year-over-year changes, Virginia was the only state in Dice’s top four list to report an increase in quarterly job postings. In comparison, Dice reported declines in California, Texas and New York job postings of 28 percent, 2 percent and 34 percent, respectively.
During 2019 and 2020, name-brand tech companies have chosen Fairfax County and Northern Virginia to expand their footprint: Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google and Facebook all made location decisions in Fairfax County.
“The fact that companies continued to hire in Virginia for tech talent during the pandemic, as seen in the Dice report, highlights the resilience of the economy here relative to other places – and spotlights how strong a technology community we have here,” said FCEDA President and CEO Victor Hoskins.
This week, Virginia also ranked highly across a variety of categories in the 2020 State Rankings by Business Facilities, a national publication that is a location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals:
- 1 in Cybersecurity Leaders
- 1 in Digital Infrastructure
- 1 in Unmanned Aerial Systems
- 2 in Business Climate
- 3 in Workforce Development/Talent Attraction
The 16th annual rankings by Business Facilities highlights how Virginia has taken a leadership position in cloud computing and cybersecurity, as the top-ranked state in the publication’s Cybersecurity Leaders ranking. Fairfax County is the U.S. hub for cybersecurity and national-defense assets thanks to its robust cyber cluster, which includes more than 500 firms ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. In fact, of the top Cybersecurity 500 global firms, more than 50 have a presence in Fairfax County, with nearly half of those headquartered in the area.
“The Business Facilities rankings are exactly the kinds of input that business executives want to see when they evaluate location decisions – what kind of business environment can they rely on,” added Hoskins.
Boasting 8,700 technology establishments and more than 50 Cybersecurity 500 firms, Fairfax County is a proven resilient tech hub. It is the business hub of the Washington, D.C., area, which is projected to add more than 130,000 tech jobs within the next five years, outranking cities such as San Francisco and Austin.
Earlier this month, CBRE, the world’s largest real estate firm, issued its 2020 Scoring Tech Talent report that ranks the 50 largest technology markets in the U.S. and Canada. The DMV jumped two spots to #2, behind only the San Francisco Bay area. The CBRE scorecard uses 13 metrics to measure each market’s depth, vitality and attractiveness to companies seeking tech talent and to tech workers seeking employment.
Supervisors Establish Affordable Housing Preservation Task Force
At the July 28 meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor John Foust, Chairman of the Board’s Housing Committee, along with Chairman Jeff McKay and Supervisor Dalia Palchik, introduced a motion to establish a task force for the purpose of developing a comprehensive plan for the preservation of affordable housing.
“As Fairfax County continues to evolve, we are seeing more and more that older multifamily rental and mobile home communities are threatened by redevelopment,” said Dranesville Supervisor John Foust. “These developments currently provide housing that is affordable for thousands of households who otherwise would simply not be able to reside in Fairfax County. The impacts of diminished income or lost employment among low- to moderate-income households due to COVID-19 have only served to exacerbate the problem.”
Providence Supervisor Dalia Palchik noted that “the preservation of affordable housing is essential to ensure that our plans for a bright and robust future include a place for all of our residents – particularly those living on low- to moderate-incomes – who are working hard today to make that future a reality.”
As of 2018, there were approximately 9,500 housing units in rental complexes across Fairfax County that were considered “market affordable” and were not subsidized or otherwise subject to rent restrictions. “Market affordable” homes are those considered to be affordable to households earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) or below – about $75,000 or less per year for a family of four. The Board of Supervisors adopted a principle of no net loss of market affordable housing units in the county in 2019.
The county’s stock of “market affordable” rental homes faces three critical pressures:
- Redevelopment of older apartment complexes
- The renovation and/or “repositioning” of previously affordable properties
- Household incomes are not able to keep pace with the increases in rent
The way to ensure no net loss is through adopting a set of clear preservation strategies which can include renovation of existing developments with the addition of affordability restrictions, replacing units on or off-site, and/or buying and holding communities to reserve the market affordability. The Preservation Task Force is responsible for reviewing strategies and providing policy and planning recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for action.
“I am looking forward to bringing a diverse team together for the Preservation Task Force who will be working together on an expedited timeline to identify strategy recommendations that are consistent with preservation best practices,” said Board Chairman Jeff McKay. “Having experts in a variety of housing subject matters will enable the Task Force to come up with creative solutions together.”
The work of the Preservation Task Force will begin in Summer 2020. The task force will be reviewing a number of issues during the course of their work and will be seeking to provide the Board of Supervisors with:
Definitions for the types of preservation that can occur in communities
Typology of properties at risk and characteristics to guide prioritizing properties or neighborhoods in need of action sooner
A comprehensive set of preservation strategies that includes recommended policies and tools to achieve the county goal of no net loss of affordability
The work of the Preservation Task Force is a critical component in the county’s development of a preservation strategy – an initiative specifically outlined in the Community-wide Housing Strategic Plan.
Park Authority Names New Director of Planning and Development
The Fairfax County Park Authority announced the selection of Stephanie Leedom, who will serve as Director of the Park Planning and Development Division. Leedom fills the vacancy created by the retirement of current Planning Division Director David Bowden, who led park planning for over two decades.
Leedom brings to the Park Authority more than 20 years of capital planning experience, including service as Acting Division Chief for the Western Hemisphere Region of the U.S. Department of State. In this role she managed large capital projects and supervised the staff responsible for a vast array of capital projects. She also has successfully served as division director in land development, contract procurement, design and construction of U.S. embassies and consulate compounds, where she oversaw a portfolio of over 50 projects in numerous countries, and managed multiple teams of project managers.
She has extensive experience collaborating with multidisciplinary teams and steering committees, and she excels at community outreach. She holds a master’s degree in urban design from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Virginia Tech. Her experience also includes work in the Peace Corps.
Leedom is a licensed architect and is fluent in Spanish. She will assume this role effective Aug. 24. She is a longtime resident of Fairfax County and currently resides in Oakton.
Assistance League of Northern Virginia Helps Meet Food Needs During Covid-19 Pandemic
Assistance League of Northern Virginia's Weekend Food for Kids program, which was modified because of COVID-19, is still helping food-insecure elementary school children and their families this summer.
Since mid-March, when schools were abruptly closed across Virginia, the
organization has been distributing grocery store gift cards to four of the six schools who usually receive the bags of weekend food. School staff and principals have worked hard to get them in the hands of the families who are struggling.
“Wow, Assistance League is incredible," said Maggie Perez-Rives, Family Engagement Coordinator at Lynbrook Elementary School in Springfield. "You have no idea how many families just TODAY are asking for food resource help!
perfect timing. Thanks again to all of you, our school’s earth angels!”
As of last week, Assistance League has provided 1,831 gift cards valued at $20 each (totaling $36,620) to help families in Fairfax and Prince William Counties and the City of Alexandria. Assistance League is extremely grateful for the individuals, organizations, and businesses who have generously provided
funding, their time, and other types of support to enable this.
Assistance League of Northern Virginia is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization. Its members are still caring and always helping. For additional information visit alnv.org.
Huntley Meadows Volunteer Honored for Environmental Work
Cathy Ledec will be honored with the 2020 Sally Ormsby Environmental Stewardship Award for 17 years of volunteer service at Huntley Meadows Park and for the Fairfax County Park Authority.
Ledec’s outstanding leadership and volunteerism, including as President of Friends of Huntley Meadows Park (FOHMP), have contributed significantly to the long-term preservation of natural resources at Huntley Meadows and throughout Fairfax County. Her advocacy on behalf of the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) has successfully educated many about the importance of a healthy environment in maintaining Fairfax County’s high quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors. Her work is firmly focused on improving the environment and on protecting and restoring irreplaceable natural resources, including native wildlife.
Besides her leadership of FOHMP, Ledec provides frequent public comments and testimony in support of FCPA’s annual budget, defends parkland from the impact of development projects, performs "hands-on" ecosystem restoration as a Site Leader for the FCPA's Invasive Management Area Program, actively participates in citizen science activities, and serves on multiple advisory boards that influence parks and natural resources, including the Fairfax County Tree Commission and Supervisor Dan Storck's Environment Advisory Committee. In the award nomination, Ledec was cited for making an “enormous difference” at Huntley Meadows Park, Mt. Eagle Park and other FCPA properties.
The Sally Ormsby Environmental Stewardship Award was established by the Park Authority Board on Nov. 14, 2007, in recognition of Sally B. Ormsby’s many years of service as a citizen steward. This award recognizes individuals and organizations whose actions embody the spirit and values of stewardship and result in tangible environmental benefits. The award is open to individuals and groups whose actions embody the spirit of environmental stewardship and provide tangible environmental benefits to Fairfax County parks.
Ledec will be honored at a virtual Park Authority ceremony in November.
Park Authority Earns V3 Certified Employer Status
the Fairfax County Park Authority has become certified as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified employer. This designation serves as a welcome sign for veterans seeking employment with the agency. The V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining Veterans.
Veterans have many well-recognized and valued traits. They are disciplined team players; enter the workforce with identifiable and transferable skills, proven in real-world situations; are trained and expected to be able to perform under pressure, with deadlines and under trying conditions; they fit in and work well in diverse workplaces; and they are expected to be constantly learning, to take initiative and be accountable for their actions.
Virginia is fortunate to have one of the youngest and the fastest growing Veteran labor force in the United States. Thousands of new Veterans enter Virginia’s workforce each year, and that number is projected to rise in the coming years. While many employers are unaware of the value Veterans can bring to their workforce, other employers are actively seeking to hire Veterans as a part of their workforce. The Park Authority will continue to develop relationships with local military facilities to recruit, hire, train and retain Veterans.
The V3 Program is an official Commonwealth of Virginia Program, authorized under the Code of Virginia (§ 2.2-2001.2). For more information contact the Park Authority at Parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov. For more information about hiring opportunites at the Park Authority, visit https://bit.ly/31eRwKT.
