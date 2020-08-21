New Pickup Curb for App-Based Ride Services Debuts at Dulles
A newly constructed passenger-pickup curb built to more efficiently accommodate app-based ride services will debut at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The curb, located on the ground level outside of baggage claim, was built to better accommodate transportation network company (TNC) vehicles picking up passengers as they depart the airport and to redistribute traffic volume from the current arrivals-level vehicle lanes.
Built just beyond the existing curb on the airport’s lower commercial vehicle ground transportation level, the new pickup area spans nearly 500 linear feet and features a permanent, overhead canopy topped with solar panels that feed electricity into the airport’s main power system. Alphanumeric-designated zones will help customers identify the appropriate meeting location to facilitate a faster connection between driver and passenger and create a more streamlined process for catching a ride from the airport.
“At Dulles International we identified a twofold need for improved flow of ground transportation: traffic alleviation during the busier times of the day and year, and a simpler, more convenient procedure for passengers hailing a ride through app-based services,” said Jerome L. Davis, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Airports Authority. “The solution was a new curb, dedicated solely for app-based ride services that will help relieve future airport roadway congestion and simplify the process for connecting passengers with their driver.”
When hailing a ride through a mobile app, passengers will be directed by both in-app messages and new terminal wayfinding signage to the ground level from the baggage claim area at arrivals doors 2, 4 and 6 and directly to the new ride app curb. Likewise, app-based ride service drivers entering the airport for a pickup will be routed off of Saarinen Circle as they approach the main terminal and onto a dedicated lane, where they will connect with their passenger at the requested pickup zone.
By separating TNC vehicles from the private vehicle pickup lanes on the current arrivals level, the airport expects a smoother flow of traffic on its roadways and a more streamlined procedure for passengers to identify their driver and load their belongings as they leave the airport. Additionally, the new curb will help enable greater social distancing practices with the added space both for passengers awaiting TNC rides and those awaiting pickup by private vehicle on the arrivals level curb.
“We take a passenger-first approach in ensuring our customers have the best travel experience possible,” said Mike Stewart, vice president and Dulles International Airport manager. “This new dedicated curb for app-based ride service pickups is a reflection of that commitment, as we continue to adapt to meet the needs and convenience of our passengers.”
While the switchover onto the new curb for app-based ride service pickups went into effect Aug. 18, airport drop-offs for all vehicles will remain on the main departures level.
Hazel Elected Rector of Mason Board of Visitors
The George Mason University Board of Visitors (BOV) at its annual full board meeting August 3 elected James W. “Jimmy” Hazel rector, Horace Blackman vice rector and Simmi Bhuller secretary of the 16-member governing body.
Previous rector Tom Davis, who in May announced his decision to step down as rector with one year remaining in his term, will continue as a BOV member. Davis had served as rector since 2014, one year into his first term on the BOV.
Hazel, a businessman who grew up near the Fairfax Campus, most recently served as vice rector and also co-chaired the presidential search committee that led to the hiring of Washington. Hazel, who has a law degree from Mason, has held several roles at the university, including serving as a member of the George Mason Foundation Board of Trustees and past president of the Alumni Association.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a rector as prepared to lead as Jimmy Hazel,” Davis said in congratulating Hazel on his election.
Blackman, appointed to the board by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2017, is vice president, public sector at Edifecs, a health care technology company. He double-majored in American studies and English at Mason, graduating in 1993.
Bhuller, BA Government and International Politics ’02, is executive director of AgencyIQ at POLITICO. Gov. Ralph Northam appointed her to the BOV in 2019.
The rector, vice rector and secretary are elected for two-year terms.
Dewberry Employee Appointed to CIRT Board of Directors
Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that Dave Mahoney, PE, has been appointed to the Construction Industry Round Table’s (CIRT) board of directors.
In his role as a board member, Mahoney is responsible for working alongside other industry professionals as a force for positive change in the design and construction industry while helping members improve the management performance of their individual companies. CIRT seeks to influence public policy to free the creativity and resources of the industry to competitively provide efficient and valuable services, improve the industry’s image and relationships with public and private clients, provide a forum for networking and education of members, and champion industry improvements.
Mahoney, an executive vice president based in Dewberry’s Fairfax, office, oversees the firm’s transportation department. With more than 35 years of experience, he is a recognized expert in design-build practices for large-scale transportation projects. He has worked on a variety of high-traffic roadways and interchanges, including the Dulles Metrorail Corridor in Northern Virginia and the Intercounty Connector in suburban Maryland.
“I am thrilled to be appointed to this role on the board of directors,” says Mahoney. “CIRT plays a critical role in the design and construction industry by supporting its members and representing the industry on public policy issues.”
Mahoney earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from South Dakota State University (1984). In addition to his involvement with CIRT, Mahoney is a member of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, American Public Works Association, Dulles Area Transportation Association, and the Design Build Institute of America.
Five Mason Graduates Receive Prestigious 2020 Fulbright Awards
Four alumni with undergraduate degrees and one alumna with a graduate degree from George Mason University received 2020 Fulbright awards to either conduct research or teach English overseas.
Mason undergraduate alums Gabrielle Jackson, Samira Radwan and Darian Randle were chosen to teach English abroad, while Lucia Bautista will be conducting research in Brazil.
“The Fulbright is the nation’s premier and oldest cultural exchange opportunity,” said LaNitra M. Berger, senior director of Mason’s Office of Fellowships. “The Fulbright has the potential to transform a person’s life in very important ways.”
Stephanie Grimes, who received a master’s degree in art history in 2013, is the first student from Mason to receive the competitive United Kingdom Fulbright award. The grant will cover tuition and living expenses while Grimes gets her PhD in digital humanities at King’s College in London. Grimes’ specific area of research concerns digitizing ancient artifacts as a way of engaging the public.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fulbright travel has been postponed until at least January 2021. Grimes will begin her studies in the fall virtually from Washington state, where she currently lives. Grimes, who received her undergraduate degree from the University of Mary Washington, became interested in digitization of museum collections during her time at Mason.
“I’m so excited to continue with my research, and I’m honored to receive this award,” said Grimes, 33. “This is an exciting opportunity.”
Kathryn Agoston, director of graduate fellowships within Mason’s Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President, said that U.K. Fulbrights are “famously difficult to get.”
“It’s a huge accomplishment for Stephanie and a milestone for Mason’s participation in the Fulbright program,” said Agoston.
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers research, study and teaching opportunities abroad to recent graduates of both undergraduate and graduate programs. The program is designed to build lasting connections between people in the United States and other countries. Mason works with graduating seniors and recent alumni for months to help them with their applications, Agoston and Berger said.
“It’s another way that Mason helps its graduates continue to achieve success and realize their dreams even beyond their graduation,” said Agoston.
The undergraduate Fulbright recipients are:
Bautista graduated from Mason in 2020 with a degree in global affairs. She was a member of the Honors College. She received a Fulbright to do research on the sustainable cotton production in Mato Grosso, Brazil.
Jackson, graduated from Mason in 2020 with a BS in community health, She was a member of the Honors College and a University Scholar. Jackson received a Fulbright to teach English in Colombia.
Samira Radwan graduated from Mason in 2020 with a major in global affairs. She received a Fulbright to teach English in Malaysia.
Randle graduated in 2018 as a global affairs major and a member of the Honors College. He received a Fulbright to teach English in Taiwan. Randle was profiled two years ago in a Mason article as part of a series about graduating seniors.
All of the undergraduate Fulbright recipients from Mason are students of color, said Berger.
“This year’s group of winners really embodies the inclusive excellence that is so much a part of Mason, that any Mason student can have access to these transformational opportunities,” said Berger.
Dominion Energy Receives Award for Park Philanthropy
Dominion Energy will be honored with a 2020 Eakin Philanthropy Award for its support of Fairfax County parks through the Fairfax County Park Foundation (FCPF). It will receive the FCPF honor in the Organization Award category at a virtual ceremony in November.
Dominion Energy has donated $191,000 to the Park Authority and Foundation since 2001 to support a wide range of programs. It has supported environmental projects through donations to Open Space, TrailFest, and the Lake Fairfax Bridge and Trail Project that connected several neighborhoods surrounding Lake Fairfax Park. It has supported community events through long-time donations to help fund the Summer Entertainment Series in all nine Supervisory Districts, the Evenings on the Ellipse at the Fairfax County Government Center, and the Arts in the Parks Children’s Series. The company also has supported the countywide SpringFest Fairfax celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day by sponsoring a popular environmentally focused children’s entertainer for several years. Dominion Energy is a consistent donor to power improvements and outreach events throughout Fairfax County parks.
The FCPF is a charitable organization which supports the Fairfax County Park Authority. Its Eakin Philanthropy Award, established in 2009, is named in honor of the Eakin family, donors of the first parcels of parkland to the Park Authority more than 50 years ago. The annual award recognizes individuals and organizations whose financial or in-kind contributions have significantly enhanced Fairfax County parks through the Foundation. The impact of Eakin awardee-supported projects has long-term benefit to the community, and visionary contributions create new programs or facilities and provide a creative approach to addressing community needs.
Oakton HS Students Present at Global Health Leaders Conference
Oakton High students Lucy Kim, Kevina Wang, and Sara Razavi presented at the 2020 Global Health Leaders Conference, sponsored by Johns Hopkins University, held virtually this summer.
The three Oakton students were the only Virginia students admitted into the selective conference program.
Wang gave a presentation on depression; Razavi delivered a presentation on racism in medicine; and Kim presented on data gaps and social determinants.
All three students indicated an interest in a career in medicine or a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) field. The Global Health Leaders Conference is a JHU student- and faculty-led conference that features some of the world’s leading researchers, physicians, policy developers, professors, and a Nobel Laureate. Students from the U.S. and Canada who are future leaders in global health, public health, and medicine are accepted to participate by a selective process.
Metro Announces August 23 Reopening of East Falls Church, Arlington Cemetery Stations
With the project to reconstruct outdoor platforms at four Orange Line stations west of Ballston proceeding well ahead of schedule, Metro announced August 17 that East Falls Church will reopen August 23.
The early reopening of East Falls Church will follow yesterday's ahead-of-schedule reopening of West Falls Church and the five Silver Line stations in Virginia. Rail service has returned to near pre-pandemic levels, and Metrobus service will increase dramatically beginning August 23.
Also, Metro announced that Arlington Cemetery Station, closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also reopen August 23, leaving only two of Metrorail's 91 stations – Vienna and Dunn Loring – that will remain closed for a few additional weeks.
Dunn Loring and Vienna will open September 8, marking the first time all Metrorail stations have been open since March 19 when Metro initiated strategic station and entrance closures as part of its comprehensive response to the public health emergency.
Returning Orange Line customers may notice ongoing construction activity even after stations reopen, as Metro's commitment is to restore service on the first day it is safe for customers, which is often weeks earlier than a project's completion date.
East Falls Church Station customers will benefit from the station's new secure Bike & Ride facility that offers secured bicycle parking at no charge. To access the facility, customers must use a registered SmarTrip card and must first complete the online Bike & Ride registration form, available at https://bit.ly/2FznH0D.
