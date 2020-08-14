Fast Grants Program is One of Many Getting a Financial Boost from MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced a substantial gift to the George Mason University-based Fast Grants program designed to expedite critical research in the fight against COVID-19.
The philanthropic effort, which is a part of the Emergent Ventures program for innovators based within Mason’s Mercatus Center, was among the 116 nonprofit organizations Scott supported. Her gift of an undisclosed figure had remained anonymous until Scott revealed the news in her own blog July 28.
“I view COVID-19 as one of the major events of our lives, and everyday lives, jobs, and political order are at stake,” said Tyler Cowen, a professor of economics within Mason’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the faculty director of the Mercatus Center. “The more quickly we can help researchers in the fight against COVID-19, the better off the whole world will be.
“I am delighted that MacKenzie Scott has decided to support our program,” he said.
Scott wrote on her blog that each organization she is supporting is empowered by leaders well-positioned to accelerate progress.
“Every one of them is tackling complex challenges that will require sustained effort over many years, while simultaneously addressing consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she wrote. “And every one of them would benefit from more allies looking to share wealth of all types and sizes, including money, volunteer time, supplies, advocacy, publicity, networks and relationships, collaboration, encouragement and trust.”
Cowen, who founded the Emergent Ventures program, hoped to inspire immediate breakthroughs in the fight against the virus when he announced the start of the Fast Grants in March. Word got out and donors soon began coming forward to aid in the efforts, including Telsa’s Elon Musk and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman among others.
Launched with a $1 million grant from the Thiel Foundation, Emergent Ventures Fast Grants range between $10,000 and $500,000, with decisions about who receives them typically taking less than 14 days. The money is quickly dispersed to recipients.
To date, the Fast Grants program has doled out more than $22 million in more than 130 grants, including several for potential vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.
Airports Authority Honored with 2020 Civil Rights Advocate and Partner Aware from FAA
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has received national recognition from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its commitment to small and disadvantaged businesses.
At its annual Civil Rights Training Conference, the FAA honored the Airports Authority with its 2020 Civil Rights Advocate and Partner Award. The FAA, through its Office of Civil Rights, administers programs to help airports maintain standards for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) participation in contracting and concessions opportunities.
“It’s an honor to receive this prestigious award, which is given to airports that use innovative approaches to eliminate barriers and increase participation of DBEs and ACDBEs in contracting and concessions opportunities,” said Julia Hodge, vice president for supply chain management. "I'm extremely proud of the team effort at all levels across the organization that contributed to this recognition."
The Airports Authority exceeded its DBE and non-Rental Car ACDBE participation goals at both Reagan National and Dulles International in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was specifically recognized by the FAA for achieving these participation levels in federally funded contracts and concessions.
“Reagan National and Dulles International are places where people come together from across the country and around the world,” said Wande Leintu, deputy vice president for supplier diversity. “These cultural intersections provide opportunities for businesses large and small to access a highly diverse marketplace. In that spirit, the Airports Authority engages with small and disadvantaged businesses to keep them informed of opportunities to tap into that market as they arise.”
In its selection, the FAA also recognized the Airports Authority’s enhanced outreach efforts, which included active engagement in over 50 events, reaching thousands of businesses in 2019 and supplier development initiatives, including the Airports Authority’s Small Business University programs, which aim to build small business capacity and fuel the growth of local and disadvantaged business enterprises across the metropolitan Washington region.
Dewberry Executive Joins Esri Partner Advisory Council
Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that Phil Thiel, executive vice president, has been named as a representative on Esri’s Partner Advisory Council (PAC). He will serve a three-year term.
Established in 2010, Esri’s PAC serves as a board of directors for partnering at Esri. The esteemed community is offered to a select number of partner thought leaders who meet rigorous criteria for nomination including senior leadership in their organization, current engagement in Esri’s partner ecosystem, a clear business strategy, and technology alignment with Esri. PAC members are committed to being advocates for the community and providing feedback and input on the strategic direction of the partner program in order to optimize how partners do business with Esri.
“Our PAC members are carefully selected to serve a very important role in our partner community,” says Robert Laudati, director of Esri’s global partners and alliances. “As the voice of the Esri Partner Network, they provide valuable input and act as a sounding board on the development of our programs. I’m pleased to welcome Phil Thiel to this position.”
Thiel serves as principal-in-charge for Dewberry’s major geospatial contracts with the U.S. Geological Survey, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and numerous other federal clients, providing services that include surveying, remote sensing, GIS, and IT services. He has been with Dewberry nearly 20 years. Prior to Dewberry, Thiel worked in academia and state government environments.
Park Authority Parks, Playgrounds Named Among Best
The votes are in and once again, the Fairfax County Park Authority has been named among the top in Virginia Living Magazine’s Best of Virginia 2020 competition. Six FCPA facilities were named to uppermost slots with category sweeps in the Best Playground and Best Park categories. One Farmers Market made the list, as well.
Voting in Virginia Living’s Best of Virginia 2020 took place in January and included categories under Food and Drink, Living and Recreation, Shopping, and Services in all five Virginia regions: Central, Eastern, Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwest. Some 55,000 votes were cast. Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Best of Virginia 2020 issue was delayed and hit newsstands in mid-July.
Taking top honors in the Best Park category were Burke Lake with a first-place win, Frying Pan Park in second place, and Riverbend Park in third place. Each one of these facilities offers visitors unique recreational experiences, has some of the highest visitation rates in the entire park system, and is open with some restrictions during the pandemic.
Burke Lake in Fairfax Station offers an iconic train, fishing, camping and beautiful lakeside picnic pavilions and loop trails. Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon features Kidwell Farm, a favorite with families who love to visit the animals, enjoy wagon rides, visit the blacksmith, or tour a farmhouse. Riverbend Park along the Potomac River in Great Falls offers kayaking, a shoreline trail system, nature and history programs, and a rare combination of geology, plant life, wildlife, isolation and beauty.
The Park Authority also swept the Playground category with Clemyjontri Park winning first place, Burke Lake Park taking second place honors, and Chessie’s Big Backyard in third place. Playgrounds across the park system are among the most popular amenities. Clemyjontri Park in McLean features a unique playground where children of all abilities play side-by-side. This park is a place where children who use wheelchairs, walkers or braces, or who have sensory or developmental disabilities, can have a parallel playground experience of fun and exploration. It features a carousel and picnic pavilion, as well. Chessie’s Big Backyard in the Lee District Family Recreation Area in Franconia is a popular spot -- with accessible treehouse, trail of exploration, a carousel, and playground area near reservable picnic shelters.
Many features in the parks may be reserved ahead of time.
Also recognized by Virginia Living readers was the Reston Farmers Market, receiving third place honors as a top farmers market in the region. This producer-only market at Lake Anne Village Center operates Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. through Dec. 5. Shoppers are asked to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and adhere to other coronavirus health and safety measures that are in place to protect customers and staff. You can find out more about these guidelines and how you can preorder your purchases at the Park Authority’s Farmers Market website.
FNS Awarded Summer Meals Grant from the Safeway Foundation
Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has been awarded a $100,000 summer meals grant from the Nourishing Neighbors Safeway Foundation.
The grant will help feed tens of thousands of children through FCPS summer meal sites. The Nourishing Neighbors Safeway Foundation developed the grant program to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
FCPS FNS has served 2,023,560 meals (through August 3) to students and their families since March 14. The district plans to continue providing grab-and-go meals through the remainder of the summer and once the school year begins.
Herndon HS Students See Original Recipe Replicated for Those in Need
The pandemic has changed how many things are done, including Real Food For Kids’ (RFFK) annual culinary challenge, open to middle and high school students in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) and the metropolitan area.
The third place finishers of the 2020 challenge—held virtually earlier this year—were the Herndon High School team of Liam Owens, Eli Shifflett, Alex Chang, and Ivonne Claros-Vigil. This team of two veterans and two students new to the competition saw their recipe for Carne Asada Tacos with Asian Slaw replicated through the Chefs Feeding Families’ Mighty Meals program that feeds those in need in the metro area. The Herndon team was invited to help serve meals at a recent distribution at Harvey Hall Apartments in Arlington earlier this summer, working alongside the professional chefs.
Mary Porter of RFFK says the competition gives students the opportunity to experience first-hand how they can create change in the community in addition to innovating in the kitchen. The relationship with Chefs Feeding Families provides the students with the chance to see their work “brought full circle,” and to watch people in need receive unique, creative dishes funded through the generosity of local chefs and members of the community.
“You ever want to grow a relationship with someone? Cook, bake, etc., just hop in the kitchen and let your maker mind go to work,” says Herndon team member Owens. “Whether good, bad, or funny—either way the goal and challenge of the meal is what was fun.”
Claros-Vigil says her Gourmet Foods class helped her in the competition “because I got to test out a lot of different spices, a lot of different foods, and traditions from other places which helped me a lot into the recipe process.” Claros-Vigil cooks at home with her mom, who “would always invite me to the kitchen and let me play around and discover new things, which was a really good start for me. When I found out that our recipe was going to help out with people in need, it made it more exciting and more nerve-racking because it’s a really good feeling knowing that you’re helping people and you’re helping the community.”
Teacher Lauren Spector explains that team members were enrolled in a Family and Consumer Sciences course during the 2019-20 school year or had previously been enrolled, where they learned safety and sanitation in the kitchen, knife skills, reading a recipe, and how to convert recipes to meet specific dietary needs. Team members are part of FCCLA, (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), whose mission is to “promote personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences education.”
Spector and colleague Heather Palm introduced the challenge to students in the fall; competitors were required to register in October and begin to develop their recipes: either a USDA-compliant lunch meal, or a breakfast or snack recipe. Finished recipes were submitted in December, reviewed by a panel of food and nutrition services professionals, and returned to teams with suggestions for improvements. The competitive event was set for March 21 but, because of the pandemic, was held as a virtual event with videos submitted by teams and food service professionals and chefs drawing on their personal experiences to judge submissions.
The Chantilly Academy team of Tony Exley, Kylie Casey, and Jenna Novotny placed second for their recipe, Mediterranean Chicken Kabobs with Orzo Salad. In the breakfast competition, a team from South County Middle School won second place for their Sunshine Smoothie Shot, and a team from West Potomac High School won third place for their recipe, Bangin’ Guac Toast.
Pollinator garden at Lake Accotink to be Named for Margaret Kinder
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board has voted to name a pollinator garden at Lake Accotink Park in honor of lifelong educator, naturalist, gardener and community volunteer Margaret Kinder.
At its meeting July 22, the Board voted to name the garden the Margaret Kinder Education and Pollinator Garden.
Kinder is widely considered a park icon known for her love of parks, especially Lake Accotink Park; and her support for the park and neighboring communities has spanned more than three decades. As a member of the Ravensworth Farms Civic Association Green Thumb Garden Club, Kinder tended the pollinator garden at Lake Accotink Park for years. She could be found in the traffic circle weeding, hoeing and nurturing milkweed during the semi-annual cleanups. She recruited other volunteers, and she instilled enthusiasm as she taught about native plants and invasive species.
When a decision was made to relocate the pollinator garden from the traffic circle to a safer location, Kinder could be found digging holes for the new plants and teaching others about how to create a sustainable garden. She has cultivated young plants and young minds so that, together, they can grow and prosper. In light of her dedication to community and education, the Board deemed it appropriate to name the education and pollinator garden in Kinder’s honor.
Park staff will work with Friends of Lake Accotink Park to plan a public ceremony to celebrate the naming of this facility.
