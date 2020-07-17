Fairfax County Malls are Open and Emphasizing Health Protocols
Fairfax County has long been renowned as a suburban shopping destination thanks to high-end stores and malls.
The malls are an important part of the county’s quality of life and its economy.
Are you thinking about venturing out to an area mall but not sure what’s open? Or are you interested in dining in or carrying out food from a restaurant in a mall? Fairfax County’s indoor malls — Fair Oaks Mall, Springfield Town Center, Tysons Corner Center and Tysons Galleria — want shoppers to know they are open for business with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Many stores and restaurants are open within the malls, some offering contactless pick-up for purchased items.
To lure shoppers back, all of the malls and shopping centers are highlighting safety and health protocols that include frequent intensive cleaning procedures. Shoppers are required to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines. Under Virginia’s Phase 3 pandemic health guidelines, shoppers are required to wear masks, except individuals with underlying health issues and children under the age of 10.
Here’s an update on the current status at Fairfax County malls, including hours of operation and COVID-19 health and safety precautions. And, while you’re out, if you want to catch a movie, here’s a list of some of the drive-in movies options popping up across the county.
Tysons Corner Center is open for business with safety protocols in place. Mall hours for in person shopping are Monday – Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Check store listings for details. Most restaurants are open and/or offer pick-up and delivery. Click here to find out the participating restaurants. Takeout dining is available at select restaurants.
Tysons Corner Center is promoting a healthy shopping environment for guests and employees through intensified cleaning procedures and proper social distancing signs. All mall entrances are open. Doors are marked with a green arrow for entry and red arrows for exit to help aid in social distancing. Tables in food courts have been spaced out, and sinks and toilets have been closed to create an alternating pattern in order to enable better social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations have also been added throughout the mall. Mall walking prior to mall operating hours is unavailable until further notice. Water fountains will remain closed until further notice.
“Tysons Corner Center has significantly enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, with a focus on frequent touchpoints, to make sure guests and employees feel comfortable and at ease with the return to business. The center has added signage and other safeguards to assure continued, appropriate social distancing and other precautionary measures,” said Todd Putt, senior manager, Marketing, Tysons Corner Center.
Tysons Galleria is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and from Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Many restaurants are open. For details on individual restaurants, click here. The food court is closed. Food court tenants that chose to reopen will be available for carryout only. Tysons Galleria is offering curbside pickup. Individual store hours may vary; contact the store directly for details. Please note open stores and curbside pickup options.
New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for shoppers, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions, according to Tysons Galleria. The following amenities will be unavailable until further notice: valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels.
The Springfield Town Center is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday Noon to 6 p.m. Individual store and restaurant hours may vary. Please contact a store or restaurant directly for details in the store directory. Mall2Go contact-free pickup is available from select stores.
The food court is open for takeout, delivery, and dine-in. Springfield Town Center has limited the dine-in seating to adhere to CDC guidelines and Phase 3 restrictions in Northern Virginia. Springfield Town Center restaurants are currently offering the same takeout, delivery, and dine-in services, according to mall management.
“The health and wellness of Springfield Town Center’s community is our top priority. PREIT has worked diligently on new procedures and safety measures to ensure our guests, tenants, and employees have a safe and welcoming experience,” said Laura Feinschil, marketing director at PREIT, which manages Springfield Town Center.
In order to enforce the CDC’s social distancing recommendations, common area seating has been removed. Floor decals have been placed as a visual representation of social distancing throughout the center as well as sanitizing stations, free face coverings at welcome stations, and additional safety signage.
Fair Oaks Mall is open with limited stores and reduced hours. Click here to see the list of open stores and restaurants. Currently mall hours are Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Check directly with stores and restaurants for specific details. Select restaurants are open and/or offer meal pick-up in Fair Oaks Mall.
To help meet the needs of the community, the mall is cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces; and offering hand sanitizer at designated stations. Signage and decals have been placed to help customers practice social distancing. Water fountains have been turned off. The furniture has been removed or rearranged in the seating areas of the common areas to allow for greater social distancing. Mall walking is allowed, but during a more limited time frame.
Fairfax County School Board Elects New Chair, Vice Chair
The Fairfax County School Board has elected Dr. Ricardy Anderson (Mason District) as chair and Stella Pekarsky (Sully District) as vice chair for a one-year term.
The chair and vice chair assumed office at the July 9 School Board meeting; they are elected by School Board members during the Board’s annual organizational meeting.
Anderson was elected in November 2019 to represent the Mason District on the Fairfax County School Board and began her term in January 2020. She is an educator, parent, community volunteer, and former Army Reservist. Anderson has more than 23 years of experience in education serving as a teacher and principal in both elementary and middle schools. She also served as a central office administrator in the position of Director of Teaching and Learning. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the State University of New York College at Buffalo, a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Howard University, and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of the Pacific. She and her husband have lived in the Mason District for more than 12 years with their two school-aged children.
Pekarsky began her term in January 2020. Her professional career began more than two decades ago as an educator. She taught ESOL for Fairfax County Public Schools in the Sully District. As a dedicated community volunteer and education advocate, Pekarsky has served as VP of Outreach for the Fairfax County Council PTA, PTA President for multiple schools in the Sully District, and was an appointed Sully District representative to the Fairfax County Library Board of Trustees. Pekarsky has also volunteered her time as a member of the Fairfax County Public Schools Student Health Advisory Committee and other local nonprofit boards and committees. In 2018, working with fellow parent leaders, she worked to champion passage of a Virginia state bill that increased the opportunity for unstructured recreational time for students in schools, aimed at developing teamwork, social skills, and physical fitness. Pekarsky holds a Master’s degree in Multicultural and Multilingual Education and a Bachelor’s degree in American Government and Politics, both from George Mason University. She lives in Centreville with her husband, Pavel, a violinist in the National Symphony Orchestra, and their six children.
In addition to the chair and vice chair, members of the Fairfax County School Board, whose terms run from 2020 to 2023, are: Laura Jane Cohen (Springfield District), Karl Frisch (Providence District), Rachna Sizemore Heizer (at-large), Tamara Derenak Kaufax (Lee District), Karen Keys-Gamarra (at-large), Melanie Meren (Hunter Mill District), Megan McLaughlin (Braddock District), Abrar Omeish (at-large), Karen Corbett Sanders (Mount Vernon District), and Elaine Tholen (Dranesville District).
FCPS Names New Principal
Mattie Fallen, who currently serves as assistant principal of Braddock Elementary, has been named the new principal of Sleepy Hollow Elementary.
Fallen started her career in education as a reading specialist at Fort Belvoir Elementary School where she supported the academic needs of 1,300 students. In 2009 she applied to and was accepted into the LEAD Fairfax Intern program where she supported and served on Brookfield Elementary School’s administrative team. Fallen was then named the assistant principal at Bull Run Elementary in 2010 where she worked for five years before moving to Braddock Elementary School in 2015. At Braddock Elementary school, Fallen played key roles in a variety of instructional core and enrichment programs aimed at improving and enriching the academic needs of more than 900 students.
Fallen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from Virginia Tech as well as a Masters of Education degree from Virginia Tech. She is a current doctoral candidate at Virginia Tech and will be receiving her doctorate this fall in the areas of Education Leadership and Policy Studies.
Laura Ashley Piper Scholarship Recipient Named
Beatrice Webster, a 2020 graduate of Marshall High School, has been named the 2020 recipient of the Laura Ashley Piper Scholarship by the Fairfax County School Board.
Webster, who has a 4.525 grade average, has served as historian of the Spanish Honor Society, and candidate and team captain during the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Student of the Year Campaign, where her team raised close to $30,000. She was also president of Best Buddies, an organization she has been involved with since her freshman year.
Webster also participated in varsity track during her freshman, sophomore, and junior years, and varsity field hockey in the 2018 and 2019 fall seasons. She received the Tri-Season Varsity Athlete Award in the 2018-2019 school year, Field Hockey Honorable Mention in the Fall of 2018, and Highest GPA on Field Hockey in the Fall of 2018.
Laura Ashley Piper served as student representative to the Fairfax County School Board from 1986 to 1987. She graduated from Robinson Secondary School and the Air Force Academy and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force. She was killed in action over northern Iraq in April 1994. To honor her strong commitment to student participation and to recognize her high standards of achievement and involvement, and her willingness to continually accept responsibility throughout her lifetime, the School Board established the annual $1,000 Laura Ashley Piper Scholarship. In 2007, Apple Federal Credit Union Education Foundation began its endowment of the scholarship, providing $1,000 annually. Each year, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) high schools may nominate one senior student who exemplifies the “attributes of personal excellence and commitment to student government” of Piper for the award.
Local Student Places in National Poetry Contest
This past spring Lynn Tao, the daughter of James Tao and Jane Chi of Fairfax, submitted a poem to a contest that was held for student writers throughout the United States.
Tao was a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
Her poem, “Memories” was selected from thousands of entries as one of the 10 best in her grade division. The contest was held for students in grades K-9. The top 10 writers in each division (grades K-3, 4-6, 7-9) are each receiving special recognition in the poetry anthology A Celebration of Poets.
In her submission, Tao recounted how she was inspired to write “Memories.”
“I was sitting on the counter next to the windowsill on a rainy day, feeling incredibly nostalgic and missing my early childhood,” she said. “From that nostalgia, I visualized a few faded memories - memories that were so old they’d developed a hazy, dreamlike quality - and brought them to life on my computer. Within an hour, my first draft of Memories was complete. I spent the next few days revising and editing the piece, but my biggest impression of writing Memories was on that first day, watching the raindrops fall like tears from the sky, missing a time that I could barely even remember.”
Each Top Ten winner receives a complimentary copy of the anthology and a $25 check. Poems are selected for their literary merit, creativity, and social significance.
Each year Creative Communication awards thousands in cash and prizes to students and schools. For more information on the contest visit poeticpower.com.
Braddock Park Master Planning Revision Starts
The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) has started a public planning process that will revise the master plan for Braddock Park. This 61-acre district park is in Clifton. This FCPA park shares a property line with Centreville High School to the south and Twin Lakes Golf Course to the east.
The original goals set forth in the 1981 Park Master Plan were to incorporate both passive and active recreational opportunities, while also preserving the natural resources of the site. Today, the park is primarily an athletic facility containing six natural turf softball diamonds, one synthetic turf rectangular field, a batting cage area, picnic pavilion and a restroom facility.
The main objectives for revising the Braddock Park master plan are to find out how the park has met the needs of the community to date and to determine how it could be improved for future users. To accomplish this, a public information meeting will be held online later this year. At this virtual meeting, Park Authority staff will provide background information on the park, a description of the planning process and a schedule, before opening the floor to comments from the community. Additionally, an online survey will be released at the conclusion of the meeting to gather more detailed public sentiments.
You can learn more about the planning process for Braddock Park at the Braddock Master Plan Revision webpage at https://bit.ly/2ZoPxnF. For more information contact the Public Information Office at 703-324-8662 or via Parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
