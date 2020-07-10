Tysons firm Portals Global Donates 15,000 Masks to Fairfax County
Fairfax County received a donation of 15,000 FDA-approved KN95 masks from Portals Global, a Tysons-based consulting firm.
Portals Global’s CEO Omo Igiehon said he chose Fairfax County as the donation recipient in order to give back to the community that he has lived in for 21 years.
Founded in 2012, Portals Global is a management-consulting company that supports commercial and government clients in the U.S. and overseas.
After deciding to purchase the masks, Igiehon said he reached out to the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) to find out how to make a donation to the Fairfax County community. The FCEDA connected him with Volunteer Fairfax, an organization that mobilizes people and resources to meet regional community needs.
“There are many essential workers in Fairfax County who aren’t able to work from home and will greatly benefit from Portals Global’s generous donation,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “This commitment is a great example of how businesses can make an impact on the front lines during COVID-19.”
Through the guidance of the Fairfax County Health Department, the county government distributed the masks according to community priorities including county employees and healthcare workers that are conducting essential activities within the county, according to Volunteer Fairfax.
“We’re so grateful to FCEDA for making the connection between Portals and Volunteer Fairfax,” said Marianne Alicona, director of development at Volunteer Fairfax. “This impressive donation by Portals Global of 15,000 KN95 masks is a testament to the collaborative spirit between business, government, and nonprofits for the benefit of our front-line workers and residents. Omo Igiehon and his team exemplify the impact business is having in the community during this challenging time.”
“Being on the front lines of COVID-19 as a solutions provider and logistics solution provider, and also seeing and analyzing the geospatial data for our area it’s only natural that we do our best to help in the county where we work and live,” Igiehon said. “We are also committed to contributing portions of our profits from COVID-related work to charities and research organizations working on mitigating the pandemic’s spread and ending this unprecedented situation.”
“We are looking forward to giving more in the near future to charities, schools, first-responders and others who may find them useful,” Igiehon added.
Businesses interested in following Portals Global’s example by making in-kind donations of PPE or other in-demand items such as food, cleaning supplies, baby products, and hygiene kits, can contact Tejas Patel, Volunteer Fairfax’s emergency response program manager, at tpatel@volunteerfairfax.org or by visiting the Volunteer Fairfax’s COVID-19 Resource Page at https://bit.ly/2Z1Xz5K.
Volunteer Fairfax launches #GoodConnectsUs Community Engagement Campaign
To acknowledge and inspire kindness and good deeds, Volunteer Fairfax has launched the #GoodConnectsUs community engagement campaign recognizing citizens connecting with each other through volunteerism.
This 12-week campaign, developed in partnership with local high school student, Elisa Luckabaugh, features a Geographic Information System (GIS) interactive map that creates a visual display of the good works being performed to move us forward and heal as a community.
The #GoodConnectsUs campaign is simple. Participants can check out the “Good Deed” infographic for inspiration. They complete their act of volunteerism and record what they did on the interactive map and watch a blue dot appear in that location. Participants are further encouraged to post a picture of their good deed to social media and challenge friends and colleagues to join in.
“Volunteer Fairfax hopes that through the #GoodConnectsUs campaign, we can inspire individuals and groups to action by demonstrating the abundance of good works that connect us in our community”, said Steve Mutty, CEO of Volunteer Fairfax. “Through these acts of volunteerism, whether small and informal, like simple acts of kindness or being a good neighbor, or more organized volunteer activities through a nonprofit, we will show how being intentional and impactful adds up for the greater good."
While taking a dual enrollment Geospatial Analysis class during her senior year at Fairfax High School, Luckabaugh identified a passion and talent for Geographic Information. She was also a student presenter at the ESRI Federal GIS User Conference earlier this year. With her skill and experience, she created and will manage the interactive map for Volunteer Fairfax’s #GoodConnectsUs campaign.
“This is an opportunity to do good to connect and engage my community,” said Luckabaugh. Elisa will be attending the University of Mary Washington this fall, majoring in Geography and working toward a certificate in Geographic Information Science.
For more information and to participate in the #GoodConnectsUs campaign, visit the campaign webpage at https://bit.ly/3e5GRXm.
FCPS Names Two New Principals
JoVon Rogers has been appointed a principal of Mount Vernon High, effective July 1.
Rogers began her career in education in 1995 as a classroom teacher. She taught in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County school districts in Maryland, then joined the staff at Riverside Elementary. Rogers became one of the first instructional coaches in Fairfax County at Riverside and from there, worked as an assistant principal at both Riverside and Island Creek Elementary. She served as principal at Gunston Elementary for six years, then worked as acting associate principal at Hayfield Secondary prior to coming to Mount Vernon High.
Rogers co-leads FCPS’ professional development for aspiring principals and has provided professional development on a national scale through her collaboration with the National Association of Secondary School Principals. She has earned National Board Certification and, in FCPS, the Superintendent’s Excellence in Equity Award in 2019, the Hayfield Pyramid Principal of the Year Award in 2018, and the Outstanding First Year Principal Award in 2014.
Rogers earned her bachelor of science in psychology and her master of arts in teaching, elementary education, from Morgan State University in Baltimore. She holds the administration and supervision certification (PreK-12) from the FCPS Accelerated Certification Cohort IV in partnership with the University of Virginia.
Andrew Blount has been named the new principal for Greenbriar West Elementary, effective July 6.
Blount began his career in FCPS in 2000 as a fourth and fifth grade teacher, serving in this capacity for over a decade at Westbriar and Westlawn Elementary Schools. He joined FCPS’s LEAD program as an administrative intern at Canterbury Woods and Rolling Valley Elementary Schools during the 2012-13 school year, then was hired as an assistant principal at Centreville Elementary where he has served for the past seven years.
Blount’s strong instructional leadership helped Centreville Elementary close achievement gaps and raise the bar for all students in mathematics, resulting in the school being awarded the FCPS Excellence in Equity Award in 2019. His leadership and support have helped Centreville ES earn national recognition as a Model Professional Learning Communities (PLC) School and as one of the Top 10 Green Schools in the Nation. Blount has been recognized as the 2020 Educator of the Year by the Fairfax County Special Education PTA. He is credited with the development of a Unified Special Olympics sporting event for all seven schools in the Centreville pyramid.
Blount earned a bachelor of science in elementary education from Bridgewater College, a master of education in educational transformation from George Mason University, and a master of education certification: Administration and Supervision Pre-K-12 from George Mason University.
The Closet Awards Scholarship Money to Local Graduates
The Closet of the Greater Herndon Area, Inc. recently awarded $45,000 in college scholarships to 22 deserving high school graduates at five local high schools.
“We are so proud of these youth and their families and are happy to continue supporting this important educational need in our community,” said Closet Board President Gene Wiley.
The 2020 scholarship recipients are:
Herndon High School: Lucilla Antwie, Karen Ayala-Bonilla, Caleb Calderwood, Sean Frias, Maryum Khan, Judith Velasquez
Mountain View High School: Doris Alvarado, Abonesh Tadese, Tenzin Tsering
Oakton High School: Olohi Anteyi, Monica Alexandra Castellanos, Maria S. Rivera
Park View High School: Ebanneh Atabe, Charlotte Edwards, Kimberly Fuentes-Galvez, Kimberly Molina Rivas, Kaitlyn Smith, Melana Washington
South Lakes High School: Rhema Ebna Konadu, Nicol Katherin Salinas Perez, Daniel Mebratu Tolessa, Nia Jordan Winston
Since 1974, The Closet has awarded more than $500,000 in college scholarships to more than 500 students. In this same 45 year period, The Closet has distributed nearly $3 million in direct cash grants to local service groups, of which the scholarship program is an important part.
Park Foundation Board Selects New Officers
The Fairfax County Park Foundation Board of Directors has elected officers to lead as the fundraising arm for the Park Authority at its annual meeting. The new officers’ term began from July 1 and continues through June 30, 2022.
Michael Gailliot was elected as chair for the new term. He is a real estate professional with Century 21 New Millennium in Alexandria, Virginia. Gailliot has volunteered with and supported the Park Foundation for many years prior to election.
Anita Herrera is the vice chair. Herrera is the General Counsel for Nodal Exchange, LLC and Nodal Clear, LLC and has more than 20 years of legal experience. She has been a resident of Fairfax County for more than 20 years. She is a golf enthusiast and enjoys the Fairfax County golf courses.
Rich Harpe will be the new treasurer of the Board. He is a private client services tax senior director at BDO and has more than 29 years of knowledge and experience handling complex tax issues. Harpe lives in Oak Hill with his family who enjoy visits to Frying Pan Farm Park.
Amy Sonderman was elected to serve as secretary. She is the director of convention and global stakeholder engagement at U.S. Pharmacopeia, where she oversees alliance development with the public health community. Sonderman and her family are frequent users of Clemyjontri and other Fairfax County parks.
“I’m honored to join fellow Park Foundation board officers and directors to enrich Fairfax County’s 427 parks, which are critical to the physical and mental health of our community,” said Gailliot. “Donations help fund local camps and classes, which aligns with the One Fairfax Policy affirming that all deserve an equal opportunity to succeed.”
The Fairfax County Park Foundation supports the Fairfax County Park Authority by raising private funds, obtaining grants, and creating partnerships that supplement tax dollars to meet our community’s needs for park land, facilities, and services. Visit the Park Foundation or call them at 703-324-8582.
The South Fairfax Chamber of Commerce Announces New Chairman of the Board
The South Fairfax Chamber of Commerce (SFCC) is pleased to announce Casey Whitmarsh has been elected as Chair of the SFCC Board.
Whitmarsh replaces Tom Repczynski who stepped down after nearly three years at the helm.
Repczynski, of Offit Kurman Attorneys at Law, steps into the role of SFCC Immediate Past Chairman.
“The SFCC Board is so pleased that in Casey Whitmarsh we have found a new chair who brings vibrant and relevant experience, and who is already so integrated in the Chamber and the Lorton business community,” said Terry Head, SFCC vice-chair. “We are looking forward to great things ahead for our Chamber membership and feel that Casey is perfectly poised to continue the standard of excellence set by our departing chair, Tom Repczynski.”
Whitmarsh has resided in Fairfax County for more than 16 years and has been a State Farm Insurance agent for more than 20 years.
“When clients experience traumatic life events, it is my task to make sure I have done my best to protect them from the unexpected,” he said. “By doing so, I can help them prepare for a better future.”
Whitmarsh said his great passion is listening to his clients so he can help them discover gaps that matter most to them and he takes that philosophy to the chairmanship of the Chamber.
“The pandemic has really turned business on its head and forced business owners to adapt to a new way of doing things,” said Whitmarsh. “As the first ‘virtual’ chamber in northern Virginia, the South Fairfax Chamber has been helping our members adjust to the ‘new’ normal of doing business.”
Whitmarsh said just like in the insurance world where he helps his clients survive traumatic life events, the SFCC is here to assist local business through a tough time. “The recent shutdown due to Covid-19 and the phased reopening of local businesses has been a challenge to say the least,” he said. “As a business owner, I am motivated to succeed and have the ability to connect with all people. I am excited to bring that same spirit to the South Fairfax Chamber of Commerce.”
“Tom Repczynski has done a great job at the helm, leading us to make major, recent changes,” said Whitmarsh. “I am truly honored and humbled to step up to this position for the SFCC.”
As the region’s only ‘virtual’ chamber, the South Fairfax Chamber of Commerce assists member businesses to achieve smart growth and build greater recognition in the south Fairfax and Lorton community.
“One of our goals as a chamber for 2020 is to increase and improve our overall virtual footprint in the community,” said Whitmarsh. “We pledge the Chamber’s support to the local business community so we collectively emerge from the current financial crisis better and stronger than ever.
Terry Head, CEO of Compass Coaching & Consulting, LLC takes over as SFCC vice chair. Peter Weyland, president of Look.Net and a founding member of the SFCC, is stepping down from the vice-chair slot but will remain on the SFCC Board. Barbara Redmon is the new secretary, a slot which had been filled by Joseph English in the dual role of treasurer and secretary. English will continue to serve as treasurer.
Food Benefits for School-Age Children During the Pandemic
When school was in session before COVID-19, many students depended on the Free and Reduced Price Lunch program for nutritious meals.
Due to the pandemic, children no longer have access to that food at school, but through the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), they can receive food benefits through a program called Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT.
To be eligible for P-EBT, the household must include a student who was participating in the free or reduced priced meals program anytime between March 16 through June 12, 2020. Immigration status, household income, age of the child, or grade level have no bearing on eligibility — the only requirement to be eligible for the program is that you must have a child enrolled in the free or reduced price meal program.
The Department of Family Services has posted helpful information about P-EBT online at https://bit.ly/3eakfoN. You can also read answers to frequently asked questions on the VDSS website at https://bit.ly/3iI3On1 or call 804-726-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.