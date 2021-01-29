PEOPLE AND PLACES
ECS Names Mid-Atlantic subsidiary president
The ECS Group of Companies (ECS) is pleased to announce that Salvatore Fiorentino, PE, has been promoted to subsidiary president in the Mid-Atlantic.
Fiorentino celebrates 20 years with ECS in 2021, and he most recently served as the northern regional manager for the Mid-Atlantic subsidiary.
Fiorentino’s extensive engineering experience includes management of hundreds of projects for which he developed field investigation programs, including test boring and test pits, engineering analysis and preparation of reports providing geotechnical design information, as well as construction testing services. In his new role, he will oversee operations and work with senior management in the strategic planning for the growth and expansion of ECS’ Mid-Atlantic offices located in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
“Sal’s experience and leadership abilities will be a great force in the future growth of ECS Mid-Atlantic,” said Leo Titus, Jr., chief operating officer for the ECS Group of Companies. “I’m excited to work with him and his team as they take the group to new levels of success.”
Fiorentino holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration from Mount St. Mary’s University. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut and New York and is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design: Accredited Professional (LEED AP).
“I’m honored to have been chosen to assume the leadership role of the Mid-Atlantic subsidiary,” said Fiorentino. “Past leadership has set the bar high, but I look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead. The Mid-Atlantic region has a very talented group of professionals who I’m excited to collaborate with in my new capacity.”
Winners named in 2021 First Hike Fairfax Photo Contest
On January 1-3, the Fairfax County Park Authority joined America’s state parks including Virginia State Parks to encourage everyone to start 2021 with a hike.
In Fairfax County, it’s a great way to appreciate more than 450 miles of trails and to set the bar for a new year of fitness and outdoor activity. This year’s contests included special prize amounts of $70 to commemorate the Park Authority’s 70th anniversary. Nearly 200 hikers submitted photos as part of the First Hike Fairfax 2021 Photo Contest presented by the Fairfax County Park Authority and the Fairfax County Park Foundation. The Park Authority Executive Director, a panel of Park Authority judges and a public vote have determined the following winners:
Crosby won People’s Choice: $70 Park Authority Gift Card OR a 6-Month FCPA RECenter Pass
More than 1,000 people voted on the People’s Choice Winner. With 167 votes, this photo of the Huntley Meadows boardwalk received 16 percent of the vote, making it the most popular of the 30 finalists selected by the judges.
Starr won Judges’ Choice: $70 Park Authority Gift Card OR 25-visit FCPA RECenter Pass
A panel of judges thought the photographer did an excellent job of clearly capturing the detail of this action shot from a Northern pintail at Huntley Meadows Park. They felt like the photo transported them to the Huntley wetlands – home to so many beautiful birds and animals.
Ledgerwood won Director’s Choice: $70 Park Authority Gift Card
Park Authority Executive Director Kirk Kincannon chose this photo of a woman with a mask and her dog using a fair-weather crossing to cross a stream, saying “This photo perfectly showcases the fact that so many people are using our parks and trails to stay healthy and have fun during a challenging year.”
Rabinowitz won Best in Show (Scenery/Landscapes): $70 Park Authority Gift Card
Judges enjoyed this refreshing perspective of park trails. The tall, towering trees offer peace and protection to the trail users below – a stunning reminder of how grand and powerful nature can be. Living and fallen trees and an inclined landscape beautifully frame the photo.
Parker won Best in Show (People): $70 Park Authority Gift Card
Judges thought this photo highlighted how beautiful and peaceful parks can be in all types of weather. They thought the photo was framed nicely and that the umbrellas offered a fun pop of color on an otherwise dreary day.
McDonough won Best in Show (Wildlife): $70 Park Authority Gift Card
Judges selected this photo because they loved how the colors of the bird matched the colors of the berry. The photo is pretty enough for a holiday card and reminds us how fortunate we are to share our parks and trails with so many beautiful creatures.
First Hike Fairfax kicks off a new year of Healthy Strides activities for the whole family. For more fresh ideas, visit the Healthy Strides web page at https://bit.ly/2LR05br and sign up for the e-newsletter with monthly tips to get you and your family energized.
Dewberry announces promotions in their Fairfax office
Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced the promotion of nearly 50 employees nationwide, including 15 in the firm’s headquarters in Fairfax.
The promotions coincide with Dewberry’s ongoing expansion of engineering, architectural, and consulting services in the D.C. metropolitan region, where the firm has practiced since 1956.
These promotions include:
Chris dePascale, PE, Jean Huang, PE, CFM, ENV SP, Stephen Kalaf, PMP, CFM, and Mathew Mampara, PE have been promoted to vice president. dePascale is a client manager for the mid-Atlantic site/civil group. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Connecticut (1996). dePascale is a licensed professional engineer in Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). Huang is the program management director for the resilience solutions group. She earned both her bachelor’s (1998) and master’s (2002) degrees in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. Huang is a member of Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM), New York State Floodplain and Stormwater Managers Association, and the Project Management Institute (PMI). She is a licensed professional engineer in Maryland, New York, and Virginia. Huang is also a certified floodplain manager and project management professional. Kalaf is the executive director of quality assurance leading the firm’s quality program and is a senior project manager in the resilience solutions group. He received his bachelor’s degree in geography from Frostburg State University (1978) and is a member of the American Society for Quality, PMI, and ASFPM. Kalaf is also a certified floodplain manager and project management professional. Mampara is the director of innovation for the resilience solutions group. He earned his master’s degree in water resources engineering from the State University of New York (2002) and his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Cornell University (1996). He is a licensed professional engineer in Maryland and is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) and ASCE.
Jean O’Toole, AIA, PMP, LEED AP BD+C, NCARB, has been promoted to principal. She is a business unit manager for a team of civic, federal, healthcare, and justice architects. O’Toole earned her Bachelor of Science in architecture (1990) and Bachelor of Architecture (1991) from the Catholic University of America and is a registered architect in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and New York. She is a member of the American Institute of Architects and PMI.
Siamak Esfandiary, Ph.D., PE, and Robert Snow, PE, PMP, have been promoted to associate vice president. Esfandiary is a program manager in the resilience solutions group. He obtained his doctorate (2001) and his master’s degree in civil engineering (1997) from the City University of New York. Esfandiary earned his bachelor’s degree in irrigation engineering from the Isfahan University of Technology (1996) and is a member of the American Water Resources Association, Society of Risk Analysis, and ASFPM. Snow is a senior project manager in the federal group. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from University of Florida (2000), and is a licensed professional engineer in Virginia, as well as a licensed project management professional. Snow is a member of PMI and SAME.
Wayne Burnley Jr., Carl Kaczmarek III, PE, Paul Longo, PE, and Sid Pandey, CSM, have been promoted to senior associate. Burnley is the director of logistics and has more than 20 years of experience in commercial leasing, office construction, and facilities management. Kaczmarek is a project manager in the mid-Atlantic transportation group. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech (2008) and is a licensed professional engineer in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Kaczmarek was selected by ENR MidAtlantic for its 2021 Top Young Professionals list. Longo is a project manager and serves as regional infrastructure lead for the firm’s mid-Atlantic water service line. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech (2010) and is a professional engineer in New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Longo is a member of the Water Environment Federation. Pandey is a senior geospatial technology manager in the geospatial and technology services group and was recently appointed to the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA) 2021-2023 cohort of the Vanguard Cabinet. He earned his master’s degree in geographic information systems from the University of Maryland (2019) and his bachelor’s degree in geography from the Pennsylvania State University (2014). Pandey is a member of the Maryland State Geographic Information Committee, URISA, and the Esri Mid Atlantic User Group.
Kelsey Brandt, PE, CFM, Seng Chan, CFM, Srinu Ratnala, and Lauren Hite, CP APMP, have been promoted to associate. Brandt is project manager in the mid-Atlantic transportation group. She earned her master’s (2014) and bachelor’s (2013) degrees in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. Brandt is a licensed professional engineer in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, and a certified floodplain manager and stormwater management combined administrator. She is a member of ASFPM. Chan is senior client relations manager in the resilience solutions group. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from George Mason University (2001) and is a certified floodplain manager. Chan is also a member of the Virginia Floodplain Management Association and ASFPM. Ratnala is a project manager in the geospatial group. He earned his master’s degree in applied geology from Andhra University (1998) and his bachelor’s degree in geological and earth sciences/geosciences from SDS(A) College of Arts & Applied Sciences (1995). Ratnala is a member of the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing. Hite is the marketing manager for the federal practice. She earned her master’s degree in business administration (2008) from Florida State University. Hite is a Certified Practitioner with the Association of Proposal Management Professionals and a member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services.
Friends of Reston names new executive director
Friends of Reston (FOR), the 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting organization for Reston Association (RA), has named Kia Cole-Hines as its new executive director, effective January 19.
In her work as Business Engagement and Sales Manager for RA, Cole-Hines is uniquely qualified for the role of Executive Director of FOR, a position that has been held for 16 years by Katie Shaw, Nature Center Manager for RA.
“I am extremely excited and honored to become executive director of Friends of Reston,” said Cole-Hines. “As a native Restonian, this position will further allow me to have a hand in preserving and enhancing the community where I live, work, and play.”
Her work, which includes connecting with businesses that wish to sponsor RA events and special projects, will now also increase awareness of the philanthropic opportunities associated with FOR’s mission of supporting charitable, educational, and scientific community projects with donated funds.
Shaw is stepping aside from her leadership position with FOR but will continue with her management of the Walker Nature Center while also accepting some new responsibilities from RA’s senior advisor for environmental resources, Claudia Thompson-Deahl, who retired December 30.
“I’m working with Kia on a smooth transition and happy that FOR will have someone who shares a passion for Reston at its helm,” said Shaw. The Walker Nature Center will continue to partner with FOR on environmental programs and projects.
“The Friends of Reston board of directors is delighted for Katie’s new and very fitting responsibilities at RA, but we were understandably disappointed to hear that she would be stepping aside,” said Carol Nahorniak, president of FOR. “At the same time, we are excited to be working with Kia, and very pleased that our new executive director has an equivalent perspective of Reston and the good works of FOR. With her strong ties to the community she is a great match for this organization.”
In addition to her proven record of leadership and business experience, Cole-Hines is a South Lakes High School Hall of Famer and an assistant basketball coach.
