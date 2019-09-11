In honor of those impacted by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, PenFed Credit Union has displayed a 30 x 60-foot American flag on the side of its corporate offices in Tysons.
Employees from the surrounding business community will have the opportunity to gather beneath the flag today to remember the heroes who were killed, honor the sacrifices of the first responders, and salute those who survived.
Please join PenFed at 9:15am outside the Tyson's building on Wed., Sept. 11, the18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
A moment of silence will begin at 9:37 a.m. to commemorate the time American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon. James Schenck, PenFed's President and CEO, will be sharing thoughts as well.
While all Americans memorialize and mourn these events, Pen Fed says the day is of particular significance to the company.
Founded in 1935 as the War Department Credit Union, the organization’s core membership is comprised of members of the defense and military communities. Following the attacks of 2001, PenFed launched the PenFed Foundation to support service members, veterans and their families. Over 140,000 members of the military community have received assistance through the Foundation’s financial education, credit-building, homeownership, short-term assistance and veteran entrepreneurial support services.
