Get your fitness fix with the Park Authority’s new Outdoor Group Fitness Classes. The Park Authority is launching a series of outdoor exercise classes starting on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at RECenter locations across the county.
Choose from workouts such as Boot Camp, Aerobics, Cycle Spin, Zumba, Tai Chi, PiYo, Yoga, Pilates, H.I.I.T., BODYCOMBAT and Fitness for Seniors. All classes are held outdoors in locations ranging from RECenter parking lots to patios.
Classes are being offered seven days a week, with both morning and evening options. These are not free, drop-in classes. Participants must register in advance through Parktakes Online. You can find class and registration information on the RECenter Fitness and Wellness web page.
Coming soon, the Park Authority will debut Healthy Strides Community Classes featuring favorite fitness instructors in a variety of formats on a LIVE schedule. In the meantime, if you’re looking for more virtual fitness resources, check out the Fitness & Wellness tab of the Virtual Exploration Center. There you can find exercise videos, partner resources and more, right at your fingertips.
For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 703-324-8662 or send an email to parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
