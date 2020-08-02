he Fairfax County Park Authority has become certified as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified employer. This designation serves as a welcome sign for veterans seeking employment with the agency. The V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining Veterans.
Veterans have many well-recognized and valued traits. They are disciplined team players; enter the workforce with identifiable and transferable skills, proven in real-world situations; are trained and expected to be able to perform under pressure, with deadlines and under trying conditions; they fit in and work well in diverse workplaces; and they are expected to be constantly learning, to take initiative and be accountable for their actions.
Virginia is fortunate to have one of the youngest and the fastest growing Veteran labor force in the United States. Thousands of new Veterans enter Virginia’s workforce each year, and that number is projected to rise in the coming years. While many employers are unaware of the value Veterans can bring to their workforce, other employers are actively seeking to hire Veterans as a part of their workforce. The Park Authority will continue to develop relationships with local military facilities to recruit, hire, train and retain Veterans.
The V3 Program is an official Commonwealth of Virginia Program, authorized under the Code of Virginia (§ 2.2-2001.2). For more information contact the Park Authority at Parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov. For more information about hiring opportunites at the Park Authority, visit the Jobs and Internships page.
