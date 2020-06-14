The FCPS Parent Resource Center (PRC) has made many of its popular parenting webinars available online. Two examples include:
10 Non-negotiable Rules for Raising a Teenager: A Webinar for Families. No one has ever said that raising teenagers is for the faint of heart. And while all parents genuinely want what's best for their children, teenagers seem to talk in a completely different language that's coded with many meanings.
Motivating Responsible Behavior When Kids Are at Home 24/7. In some cases, being home all the time is leading to more connection and positive memories ... but in many cases it's leading to negative behavior that seems to stick around no matter what you try.
