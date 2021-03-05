Dear Editor,
With the upcoming public hearing to add solar panels to buildings here in Fairfax, I can’t help thinking about how other places rely on solar power. In Sub-Saharan African countries where over 2/3 of the population is without electricity, solar power is saving lives and improving people’s quality of life. As of me writing this letter, almost 500,000 Americans have died during the current pandemic. We’ve lost over 800 people here in Fairfax. The pandemic is a problem here at home and much more so in places that lack reliable access to electricity.
USAID has been working to make sure people have access to electricity to allow for people to have access to medicine, food storage, powered homes and businesses. The work being done in Sub-Saharan Africa is only possible because of American foreign policy that funds humanitarian relief and international affairs. I’m writing this letter to thank the legislators we have here in Virginia and urge for their continual support of the international affairs budget and policies that will promote the general welfare of others, create American jobs, and end global poverty. Thank you Tim Kaine, Mark Warner, and Gregory Connelly.
Gerardo Valladares
Fairfax, Va.
