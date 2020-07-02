I-66 West between I-495 and Nutley Street will be reduced to a single travel lane with stoppages of up to 20 minutes this Friday night, July 3. Crews will shift travel lanes to create space to construct the center bridge pier for the new Cedar Lane Bridge as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Details include:
Friday, July 3
I-66 West between I-495 and Nutley Street
- I-66 West will be reduced to one travel lane between 10 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.
- The ramps from I-495 North to I-66 West and from I-495 South to I-66 West will be reduced to one lane.
- Drivers should expect periodic 20-minute stoppages between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. as crews implement lane shifts.
- All lanes will reopen by 6:30 a.m.
The Cedar Lane Bridge over I-66 has been demolished and is being reconstructed for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The future Cedar Lane Bridge is scheduled to open in November 2020.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
Construction and lane closure updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA. To receive project updates by email, sign up here.
