Overnight lane closures and stoppages of up to 20 minutes on I-66 East at the I-495 Interchange are scheduled to occur Friday night, August 21, for bridge beam installation for the new I-66 Express Lane ramps.
Bridge beam lifts over I-66 will require traffic stoppages of up to 30 minutes on I-66 West, and stoppages of up to 20 minutes on I-66 East each night. Work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area during these times and should consider using alternate routes.
Message boards on I-66 are providing advance notice of lane closures and traffic stoppages.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
Construction and lane closure updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA. To receive updates automatically by email, sign up here.
