Dear Editor,
Brendan Leipsic is now an unemployed 25 year old professional hockey player. The Washington Capitals fired him because of offensive comments he made about women on "a private group chat that surfaced on social media."
Do the speech police now troll social media - and private chats - searching for gotcha moments? Did Leipsic rape a woman? Did he even make disparaging comments to a woman? The key words are this was a "private group chat." It was speech and private.
I am sorry, but what's most offensive is our speech police state. Remember 1984 and other Orwellian tales presuppose it is a right wing autocrat that clamps down on our rights, not a woke politically correct left.
For those who say the Russians are stealing our democracy, spare me. They don't have to. We give it away instead.
William Choslovsky,
Chicago, IL
