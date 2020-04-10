For more than two centuries, American sailors and warships have set out from the Hampton Roads estuary into the Atlantic Ocean to add decisive weight to America’s foreign policy.
In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, which is rapidly overwhelming the healthcare capacity in New York City, we are seeing once again that the United States military is more than just the most powerful fighting force in the history of the world. It is also the world’s most efficient organization for deploying mass human and material resources to meet any challenge — something it has done repeatedly when disasters have struck other parts of the world. President Trump is turning to those unparalleled humanitarian capabilities to save American lives.
On Saturday, the USNS Comfort, one of the U.S. Navy’s highly advanced hospital ships, set sail for New York, arriving Monday morning. Its The elite staff of 1,200 medical professionals and 1,000 state-of-the-art hospital beds of the USNS Comfort is on station helping to alleviate the pressure on the New York Ccity’s medical system, which is already being supplemented by emergency hospital space constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Comfort will not itself treat COVID-19 patients. Rather, the hospital ship will allow New York City hospitals — which are becoming inundated by the influx of COVID patients requiring intensive care — to focus on the pandemic, while New Yorkers with other medical needs can be treated in safety aboard ship and avoid exposure to the coronavirus themselves. Since the patients who will be treated by the Comfort already have pre-existing conditions, making them especially susceptible to the coronavirus, the ship will also provide crucial sanctuary to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.
The Comfort’s sister ship, USNS Mercy, is already in place conducting similar humanitarian efforts in Los Angeles, having sailed up from Naval Base San Diego to assist healthcare professionals in America’s second-largest city as it faces its own growing coronavirus outbreak.
These ships are hardly the only examples of our military’s involvement in the battle against the pandemic, though. Across the country, the Army Corps of Engineers and National Guard units are hard at work under the orders of the President and governors, and the Defense Department is exploring options to deploy field hospitals and mobile labs to further reduce the burden on civilian healthcare workers.
As our military mobilizes against this invisible enemy, however, we civilians citizens cannot lose sight of our own role in stopping the spread. Just as Americans endured rationing and shortages during World War II in order to ensure that our troops had the resources they needed to defeat the forces of fascism, Americans today must endure stay-at-home directives and temporary interruptions in commerce, which President Trump just extended nationwide until April 30, in order to ensure that our nation prevails over the coronavirus.
Now, as current active, guard and reserve service members join the fight, it’s also an important time to support our veterans. Those who sacrificed for the country in previous conflicts are more likely to be in every high-risk category for coronavirus complications. Veterans are more often male, and COVID-19 tends to kill men at a much higher rate than women. Veterans also tend to be often represent an older than segment the population at large, and advanced age is one of the greatest risk factors for complications from the virus — alongside the sort of pre-existing medical conditions from which many veterans suffer, often as a result of their service.
By faithfully observing the guidelines from the White House Coronavirus Task Force for slowing the spread — social distancing, working from home, washing your hands, and avoiding unnecessary travel — we each can save lives. Many of the lives saved are likely to be those of men and women who once selflessly risked them for us.
The sacrifices being asked of us as civilians are not negligible. All of us play a significant role. Compared to the sacrifices made by generations of American service members and veterans, however, the inconveniences we face today are decidedly mild. Let’s honor the legacy of our veterans and salute the service of those military members fighting this pandemic by doing our part. Together, we can stop the spread and defeat this invisible enemy.
Don Loren, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, served as deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Homeland Security Integration and as an assistant secretary of Veterans Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.