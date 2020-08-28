Dear Editor,
Fairfax City and Fairfax County have the opportunity to join neighboring local governments to pass ordinances banning guns in public areas. I urge the City Council and Board of Supervisors to act responsibly, and in a timely manner, to add this prohibition to their codes.
Effective July 1, 2020, Virginia adopted enabling legislation allowing local jurisdictions to prohibit guns in public areas, These ordinances serve to enhance the safety of citizens using parks, libraries and other government buildings and attending events like parades and festivals which draw thousands of participants from the Northern Virginia region as well as visitors from other states. Many localities, including Richmond and Alexandria, were prepared and have already enacted these ordinances, which went into effect on July 1.
This common sense step, taken by local elected officials, will support the goal of preventing gun violence in our area. An ordinance banning guns in public places is a vital step in keeping our citizens safe.
Judy Fisher
Fairfax, VA
